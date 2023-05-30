Article Summary

The article examines the various packages of 10 Internet Service Providers in Nigeria offering unlimited data plans as of Q1 2023.

While some of the plans come with Fair Usage Policy, others are completely unlimited.

The ISPs also offer different packages at different prices, which gives the customers a wide range of choices to get the best value.

The competition in the internet service market in Nigeria has become stiffer after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licenced more Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

This has created a new paradigm in which service providers now compete not just on the basis of speed, but also on cost and terms of access.

Currently, the key consideration for internet consumers is whether the service is limited or capped, with FUP or without FUP.

While the majority of internet subscriptions in Nigeria are on mobile networks, the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) by virtue of their business model rely mainly on subscriptions from businesses, and their services are tailored towards meeting corporate internet needs.

It must, however, be noted that while some of the ISPs claim to be offering unlimited data plans, not all are truly unlimited as some ISPs attach Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to their plans.

The FUP means that there is a certain threshold of your usage within the unlimited period where the speed you get becomes lower but you will still continue to have access to the internet.

For instance, if your one-month unlimited subscription has a 40GB FUP, it means that you will enjoy the best speed until you used up 40GB, after which the speed you get is reduced.

As of today, several ISPs are offering unlimited data plans in Nigeria. Highlighted below, in no particular order, are 10 of the ISPs offering unlimited data plans as of Q1 2023.

#10. Ngcom

Ngcom is a network company authorized by the NCC to provide internet services across Nigeria. Ngcom Network Solutions is one of Nigeria’s leading Internet service providers offering unlimited services to residential and business users.

The ISP currently has coverage in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Its unlimited data packages include

FiberMax Liteplus

Monthly subscription cost: N11,500

Speed: Up to 12mbps

No FUP

FiberMax Home

Monthly subscription cost: N16,900

Speed: Up to 25mbps

No FUP

FiberMax Home Extra

Monthly subscription cost: N21,000

Speed: Up to 45mbps

No FUP

FiberMax Ultra

Monthly subscription: N35,650

Speed: Up to 70mbps

No FUP

Ultimate

Monthly subscription: N49,400

Speed: Up to 95mbps

No FUP

FiberMax Ultimate+

Monthly subscription: N65,100

Speed: Up to 155mbps

No FUP

#9. FibreOne

FiberOne is the largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider that is revolutionizing last-mile Internet in Nigeria by providing truly unlimited, top-quality Internet to offices and homes at a low price.

The ISP distinguished itself by placing no boundary on its unlimited plan usage through FUP. This means that the subscribers enjoy the same quality speed throughout their subscription period.

Unfortunately, FibreOne service is currently available in only 3 major cities of the country, Lagos, Abuja, and Ilorin. Its plans include:

SmartHome

Subscription cost: N11, 994 per month

Speed: Up to 16 Mbps

No FUP

Smarthome Lite

Subscription cost: N21,454 per month

Speed: Up to 43 Mbps

No FUP

Smarthome Plus

Subscription cost: N31,754 per month

Speed: Up to 65 Mbps

No FUP

Smarthome Premium

Subscription cost: N47,995 per month

Speed: Up to 88 Mbps

No FUP

SmartHome Platinum

Subscription cost: N66,750 per month

Speed: Up to 152 Mbps

No FUP

#8. Tizeti

TIZETI (wifi.com.ng) deploys unlimited internet to residential and business customers which allows customers to get the full benefit of the internet with no data or time caps. Its coverage areas include Lagos, Ogun, and Port Harcourt, and the company said it is expanding its network to cover the entire Nigeria.

Tizeti is one of the ISPs that offer different unlimited plans with no data cap, no usage threshold, and no limit on the number of devices that can be connected. Its plans include:

Residential Unlimited

Subscription cost: N12,500 per month

Validity period: 30 days

Unlimited data

Attracts N5, 7000 one-time setup fee

Turbo Connect

Subscription cost: N60,000 per month

Validity period: 30 days

Unlimited data

Speed: Up to 150Mbps

N135,000 one-time set-up fee

#7. Hoop Telecoms

Hoop Telecoms Limited was established in 2017 as a full Telecommunications Service provider. The company is today one of the few ISPs offering truly high-speed, unlimited data plans in Nigeria.

Hoop Telecoms currently has offices in 5 states of the country, and network/service coverage in 36 States of Nigeria and the FCT. Its nationwide network rides on both its own built infrastructure and the infrastructures of its partners, leveraging multiple infrastructure swap arrangements.

The company said it aims to be in every nook and cranny of Nigeria. Its unlimited data plans include:

Home Deluxe

Subscription cost N12,375 per month

Speed: Up to 10Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

Home Deluxe Plus

Subscription cost: N19,350 per month

Speed: Up to 15Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

Home Ultimate

Subscription cost: N26,875 per month

Speed: Up to 20Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

#6. iPNX

iPNX is the pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria. The company currently provides a number of solutions to various industries and market segments using industry-leading technology such as its Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) cable technology, core access network infrastructure, and fixed wireless radio services.

While the company also has capped data plans, its uncapped plans come at a premium with excellent speed. Its unlimited data plans are:

FOS Xtreme 200

Subscription cost: N98,900 per month

Speed: 200Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

FOS Xtreme 400

Subscription cost: N155,875 per month

Speed: 400Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

FOS Xtreme 1000

Subscription cost: N268,750

Speed: 1000Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

The modem and installation cost for iPNX is N68,625

#5. Cyberspace Network Limited

Established in 1995 as an ICT company, Cyberspace deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure in 2014 with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers.

The company today offers a series of data plans to meet its customers’ needs. While most of its plans are capped, it has 2 unlimited plans targeted at its business customers. These include:

Cyber Unlimited Classic

Subscription cost: N24,187

Speed: 1Mbps

Unlimited data

Cyber Unlimited Premium

Subscription cost: N48,375 per month

Speed: 2Mbps

Unlimited data

#4. Swift Networks

Swift Networks is one of the leading ISPs in Nigeria. The company offers state-of-the-art broadband services for cost-effective and reliable deployment of a multi-service network, offering converged voice telephony, video conferencing, video surveillance, high-speed data transmission, and Internet access services over high-speed and reliable telecommunications pipe.

While the company offers multiple capped data plans, it also has unlimited data plans at extra costs. Its unlimited packages include:

Unlimited Weekly

It costs N6,500

Lasts 7 days

Unlimited speed

No FUP

Unlimited Supreme

It costs N25,000 per month

Lasts 30 days

Unlimited speed

No FUP

#3. Starlink

Elon Musk’s internet company, Starlink was issued an Internet Service Provider licence by the NCC last year. The company officially announced its operation in Nigeria this January and many Nigerians excited with the presence of a new player are already trying out its service.

While Starlink is relatively costly, especially for the reason that the subscription is still being paid in dollars though quoted in naira, Starlink’s service is unlimited.

The company currently offers a single plan that promises a speed of between 50Mbps and 200Mbps at N19,260 per month.

#2. Cool link

Cool Link provides high-speed and affordable internet service using satellite. This means that its service is available anywhere in Nigeria. The company is also offering different packages of unlimited plans which include:

Unlimited 20

Unlimited data for 30 days

20Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N7,900 per month

FUP is 10GB

Beyond 10GB, download speed reduces to 4Mbps

Beyond 15GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night browsing (10 p.m. to 6 a. m.) at full speed

Unlimited 25

25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N10,900

FUP is 20GB at up to 25Mbps

Beyond 20GB, download speed reduces to 5Mbps

Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Unlimited 30

30Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N16, 900 per month

FUP is 30GB at up to 30Mbps

Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 6Mbps

Beyond 45GB, download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m)

#1. Spectranet

Spectranet currently has the largest number of subscribers among the ISPs in Nigeria. This is not surprising because the company is one of the oldest internet service providers in the country and has been doing well in delivering the best speed.

It is also among the few ISPs offering unlimited service in Nigeria. The ISP currently covers Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port-Harcourt. Spectranet’s unlimited plans include:

Unlimited Gold Plan

Gives unlimited access for 1 month

It costs N18,999 per month

FUP is 125GB

Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 125GB

Unlimited Diamond Plan

This costs N20,000 per month

Speed @ 4Mbps

FUP is 200GB

Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 200GB