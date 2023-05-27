Article Summary

Coventry City & Luton Town seek to get promotion to the Premier League

Winner of the Play-off final gets promoted

Winner of the play-off final gets £170m as Prize money

After an intense 49-game season, the highly coveted prize of promotion to the Premier League awaits a deserving team tonight.

In the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium this evening, Coventry City and Luton Town are set to engage in a fierce battle for promotion to the Premier League.

The matchup between these two teams in the finals surprises many, considering the expectations at the beginning of the season.

Both Coventry City and Luton Town have defied significant challenges over the past decade, to reach the upper ranks of the Championship.

Luton Town, in particular, faced a remarkable journey, having even experienced a spell in non-league football and the fifth tier for five years.

However, their impressive resurgence included three promotions in seven seasons, leading them back to the second tier for the 2019-20 season.

Now, these two resilient teams stand on the cusp of achieving their ultimate goal of securing promotion to the illustrious Premier League.

The upcoming clash at Wembley Stadium promises to be a captivating spectacle as both sides strive to fulfil their dreams and overcome the final hurdle in their remarkable journeys.

This matchup has so much at stake, there’s the case of being promoted to the top-flight league, the English Premier League, there’s also £170M on the line for the winner of this battle.

The Financial benefits of winning the Play-off

The financial aspect often takes centre stage when evaluating the significance of the play-off, as it provides a tangible measure of its importance. It could be seen as the simplest approach to grasping the true implications of the game.

In the previous season, the winners of the Championship play-off final received a substantial reward of £135 million ($167 million), while the preceding year saw the victorious team earning £100 million.

These amounts symbolize the financial value attached to securing promotion to the Premier League.

Astonishingly, this year’s play-off final carries an even more staggering figure of £170 million spread over the next three seasons for the triumphant side.

Furthermore, if they manage to survive their inaugural season in the Premier League, the total could potentially escalate to an astonishing £290 million, as Deloitte’s Sports Business Group projected.

Claiming victory guarantees the £170 million windfall even if they finish at the bottom of the Premier League table next season. This substantial sum comprises various revenue streams.

The team finishing last in the Premier League typically receives around £95 million in central revenue, a figure subject to variation depending on their TV appearances. Meanwhile, if the playoff winners face relegation, they will still be cushioned by a parachute payment of nearly £76 million, spread over two years.

However, this payment is limited to clubs spending just a solitary season in the top flight. Those relegated after more than one season gain an additional £15 million in the third year.

Surviving in the Premier League for a single season elevates the financial prospects even higher, with a total income exceeding £285 million.

The team securing 17th place will earn approximately £100 million in central payments and become eligible for the extra £15 million in the third-year parachute payment.

What to expect from the game?

Considering the head-to-head history and results, Coventry Town are much favoured with 41 wins, and Luton is down with 28 wins, with a stalemate happening 19 times.

But matchups like this one don’t see form or history coming into play, as there’s so much at stake in terms of prestige and money, hence one has to look just beyond the head-to-head history.

Caution would be thrown into the game by both sides to avoid mistakes which may eventually not have time for correction.

Pre-Match Opta Stats

This is Luton’s first-ever appearance in a Football League play-off final, with their 2-0 win over Sunderland in the second leg of the semi-final their first-ever victory in an EFL playoff game.

They featured in two play-off finals in the non-league, failing to get promoted in either, losing on penalties to AFC Wimbledon in 2011 after a 0-0 draw and losing 2-1 to York City in 2012.

Coventry has never lost an EFL play-off match (W3 D2), winning their only final 3-1 against Exeter in 2017-18 (League Two).

Luton are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5) since a 3-0 home loss in October 2017 in League Two. Both Championship meetings between the sides this term ended in a draw.

Coventry is looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2000-01 when they were relegated under Gordon Strachan. They had played in 34 consecutive top-flight campaigns before that.

After today’s game, Inevitably, moments of triumph and tears will intertwine.