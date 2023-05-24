Key highlights

MTN announces a call to entry for two categories of students – undergraduates in Science and Technology-related courses and blind students in any field of study

It is open to 300-level students studying Science & Technology related courses, in Nigerian public tertiary institutions

Annually, 300 successful students have been awarded scholarships worth N200,000.00 till graduation, provided they maintain the required grades.

Deadline is 18th of June, 2023

The MTN Foundation has officially announced a call for applications for its annual undergraduate scholarship award. The award seeks to recognize and reward high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions. It targets two categories of students – undergraduates in Science and Technology-related courses and blind students in any field of study.

The MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS) is open to 200 and 300-level visually-impaired students studying any course in Nigerian public tertiary institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education).

What they said

According to Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation,

“We believe in the creativity and resilience of the Nigerian youth. They have the potential to change the world and put Nigeria on the global map in positive ways as we can already see”.

“The role of quality education in empowering the youth for exploits cannot be over-emphasized. We are glad to stand with them through the MTN scholarships.”

To date, the Foundation has awarded scholarships to 4,590 students.

MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (STS) is open to 300-level students studying Science & Technology related courses, in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education).

How to Apply

To apply for the MTN Foundation Scholarship, applicants studying Science and Technology-related courses in any Nigerian public tertiary institution (universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education) and blind students are required to attain a set Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score. Eligible and qualified candidates should visit www.mtn.ng/scholarships to apply before June 18, 2023.

About MTN Foundation scholarships

MTN Scholarships is part of its Youth Development Cause, which provides an annual platform for recognizing and rewarding dedicated, high-performing students across Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions. The scholarship has curated three scholarship categories to cater to the diverse needs of exceptional scholars.

Its flagship program since 2010, has been open to eligible 300-level students studying Science & Technology-related courses, in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education). Annually, 300 successful students are awarded scholarships worth N200,000.00 till graduation, provided they maintain the required grades.