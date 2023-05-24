Profile summary

Mrs. Gozy Ijogun, armed with degrees in Chemistry and Accounting, launched TD-Mobile, Nigeria’s first structured mobile devices distribution company, achieving an impressive N38 billion in revenue within its first year.

She quickly rose to the position of Managing Director and transformed TD-Mobile into TD Africa Distributions Ltd, representing major global brands and becoming the leading technology distribution company in sub-Saharan Africa.

She has now been appointed the CEO of Task Systems Ltd, with a focus on becoming the leading technology company in Africa.

At the age of 25, armed with a degree in Chemistry from University College London and a Master of Science degree in Accounting, Organizations, and Institutions from the London School of Economics, Mrs. Gozy Ijogun made a significant impact on the digital landscape of Nigeria.

She achieved this by launching TD-Mobile, the country’s first structured mobile devices distribution company. Despite facing numerous challenges, Ijogun managed to generate a remarkable N38 billion in revenue during her company’s first year, with a team of only seven staff members.

The launch event for this ambitious project took place at Eko Hotel in 2013 and was attended by CEOs from various sectors such as banking, manufacturing, and senior executives from major mobile device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Mrs. Ijogun clearly expressed her intention to structure and disrupt the sector during her speech that evening. She emphasized her commitment to adding value through emerging tech products and complementary services in Nigeria. Her speech was concise yet delivered with great confidence.

Within just one year, Mrs. Ijogun exceeded investor expectations. In a few short years, TD-Mobile, initially a startup, secured appointments as authorized distributors for renowned global mobile device brands such as Nokia, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, and Apple Inc.

Due to her exceptional performance, TD-Mobile was integrated into TD Africa Distributions Ltd, the leading pioneer in technology distribution in sub-Saharan Africa. TD Africa represents over 25 global brands, including Microsoft, IBM, HP, Cisco, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, and Samsung, to name a few.

Mrs. Ijogun, widely recognized as a highly competent and dedicated professional, rapidly ascended to the position of Managing Director. Her strong leadership qualities were complemented by consistent performance in capacity building, revenue growth, profitability, and market share expansion.

Under her guidance, TD Africa introduced numerous ICT solution products that positioned the company as a distinguished and solution-focused tech distribution firm in the continent. Additionally, TD Africa launched innovative financing options to support its extensive network of African resellers.

In a continent plagued by policy volatilities and inconsistencies, the access to working capital provided by TD Africa empowered countless businesses and gave rise to the establishment of thousands more. As of April 1st, 2023, Mrs. Ijogun was appointed the CEO of Task Systems Ltd, an ICT solutions company, with a clear mandate to become the leading technology company in Africa.

Task Systems, a pioneer in the tech sector, was founded 36 years ago and has been at the forefront of introducing innovative ICT solutions in industries such as oil, banking, media, multimedia, manufacturing, and the public sector. The company has received over 27 global awards for its exceptional contributions.

Task Systems has served as the backbone for support solutions in many Nigerian companies since the late 90s. At its peak, the company deployed over 257 tech professionals to major organizations such as Shell, Chevron, and Total PLC.

As a global citizen, Mrs. Gozy Ijogun has participated in senior management courses at esteemed institutions like Harvard. She possesses a deep understanding of digital technology and has played a pivotal role in spearheading “This is Me,” a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative led by TD Africa.

Supported by major multinational corporations, the initiative aims to foster greater engagement and support for marginalized individuals, including the voiceless, physically challenged, and other vulnerable members of society. Its objective is to restore their dignity and help them realize their innate potential.

Mrs. Gozy Ijogun is happily married and blessed with three wonderful children.