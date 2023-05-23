Article Summary

Skyway Aviation Company Plc has proposed a final dividend of 16.5 kobo per share for the financial year 2022.

The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 2nd June 2023.

The Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Mr Basil Agboarumi recently called on the Nigerian government to grant duty waivers to ground handling companies operating in the country’s airports.

The Board of Directors of Skyway Aviation Company Plc, has proposed a final dividend of 16.5 kobo per share for the financial year 2022.

This was contained in the company’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

Subject to shareholders’ approval

According to the company, the dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members, as of the close of business on June 2, 2023.

The statement signed by the company says that on June 23, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts

Advice to shareholders

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration, are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

What you should know

The Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Mr. Basil Agboarumi recently called on the Nigerian government to grant duty waivers to ground handling companies operating in the country’s airports.

Agboarumi, who made the call on Thursday at a forum in Lagos, argued that the waiver will go a long way to ameliorate the harsh economic conditions which companies in the aviation industry are facing.

According to him, what the company pays to clear imported operational equipment at the port is killing its business. He said in his words:

“We felt that no matter what the government is doing for the airlines, ground handling should be included and benefit from it too.

“We believe that what should be done is that the same kind of waivers that the airlines are enjoying should also be extended to us to make life easier for us

“The authorities should encourage us the same way as the airline operators, we are in the same industry, and without us, the airline can go into the Sky.

“Government gives waivers to the airlines on spare parts and other things, we want them to give the same thing to us for our equipment. With waivers on clearing spare parts, it will do a lot for us”.