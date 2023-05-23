Article Summary

Trading activities at the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in bullish territory.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.48% higher, to close at 52,621.19 index points, as against 52,369.13 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N137 billion to close at N28.652 trillion, a 0.48% gain compared to the N28.515 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP Plc (9.85%) led the gainers, CHELLARAM Plc (-9.94%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,621.19 points

Previous ASI: 52,369.13 points

% Day Change: +0.48%

% YTD: +2.67%

Market Cap: N28.652 trillion

Volume Traded: 350.97 million

Value: N5.17 billion

Deals: 5,946

NGX TOP GAINERS

TRANSCORP gained 9.85% to close at N2.90 per share

TRIPPLEG gained 9.83% to close at N3.24 per share

UNILEVER gained 9.70% to close at N14.70 per share

UPL gained 9.63% to close at N2.05 per share

CHAMS gained 9.38% to close at N0.35 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CHELLARAM was down by -9.94% to close at N1.63 per share

SUNUASSUR was down by -9.43% to close at N0.48 per share

CILEASING was down by -8.83% to close at N3.20 per share

JAPAULGOLD was down by -5.71% to close at N0.33 per share

CADBURY was down by -5.48% to close at N16.40 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 62,448,401

ZENITHBANK 58,999,343

GTCO 31,706,861

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ZENITHBANK N1,582,767,080

GTCO N875,104,653

UBA N511,060,953