Article Summary
- NGX experienced a positive trading day on Tuesday as investors’ optimism continued.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.48% higher to close at 52,369.13 points as market capitalization gained N98 billion to close at N28.515 trillion.
- TRANSCORP Plc (+9.85%) was the top gainer while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
Trading activities at the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in bullish territory.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.48% higher, to close at 52,621.19 index points, as against 52,369.13 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N137 billion to close at N28.652 trillion, a 0.48% gain compared to the N28.515 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP Plc (9.85%) led the gainers, CHELLARAM Plc (-9.94%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,621.19 points
- Previous ASI: 52,369.13 points
- % Day Change: +0.48%
- % YTD: +2.67%
- Market Cap: N28.652 trillion
- Volume Traded: 350.97 million
- Value: N5.17 billion
- Deals: 5,946
NGX TOP GAINERS
- TRANSCORP gained 9.85% to close at N2.90 per share
- TRIPPLEG gained 9.83% to close at N3.24 per share
- UNILEVER gained 9.70% to close at N14.70 per share
- UPL gained 9.63% to close at N2.05 per share
- CHAMS gained 9.38% to close at N0.35 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CHELLARAM was down by -9.94% to close at N1.63 per share
- SUNUASSUR was down by -9.43% to close at N0.48 per share
- CILEASING was down by -8.83% to close at N3.20 per share
- JAPAULGOLD was down by -5.71% to close at N0.33 per share
- CADBURY was down by -5.48% to close at N16.40 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 62,448,401
- ZENITHBANK 58,999,343
- GTCO 31,706,861
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ZENITHBANK N1,582,767,080
- GTCO N875,104,653
- UBA N511,060,953
Leave a Reply