Program enables females in Technology who want to make a difference, to give back to their communities

Ambassadors will part in one or more leadership activities every three months

Applicants must be active leaders in the tech community with at least a year of experience planning events, speaking at events, creating resources like blogs or videos, and/or mentoring others.

The Women Techmakers Ambassador program provides a platform for females in Technology who want to make a difference and give back to their communities.

As an Ambassador, you will from time to time be interacting with your neighborhood, by taking part in one or more leadership activities every three months. The larger Ambassador community, as well as Google offers support to ambassadors.

These Ambassadors are leaders who are passionate about empowering their communities through organizing events, public speaking, creating content, and mentoring.

They will also have access to a global community and exclusive resources, as well as render assistance in building a world where all women can thrive in tech.

Program details

An Ambassador will have the privilege of doing the following

Organise and event

Educate, connect, and inspire your tech community by hosting a meet-up, power panel, or International Women’s Day event.

Deliver a speech

Share your knowledge on any subject. Previous ambassadors have shared their expertise on Google technologies, DEI initiatives, well-being, and other topics.

Create a resource

Make a video, write a blog post, or create custom code snippets to share your knowledge with the community.

Mentor others

Mentor others and assist in the empowerment of the next generation of technologists.

Network benefits

Connect with 1000+ Ambassadors around the world who are equally passionate about technology and making the industry more diverse and inclusive.

With Google’s help, take an active role in your tech community by organizing events, speaking, creating content, or mentoring.

Receive exclusive access to Google-led talks and workshops on topics like leadership development and diving deep into Google technologies.

Get recognition for your impactful work in the community.

Eligibility requirements

Ambassador applicants must be:

18 years old or older

Be willing to actively participate in the program and commit time to carrying out any of the aforementioned community activities throughout the year (about 10 hours per quarter minimum commitment).

Be an active leader in the tech community with at least a year of experience planning events, speaking at events, creating resources like blogs or videos, and/or mentoring others.

Ambassador are expected to perform the following responsibilities:

Perform any of the following activities in your tech community at least once every 3 months: organize events, speak at an event, create resources, mentor others

Participate in program benefits including networking events, community building, and development sessions

Adhere to program guidelines

Commit to our mission to build a world where all women can thrive in tech!

Check that you meet the Ambassador qualifications above

Review the Terms & Conditions

Apply on the WTM Advocu site before June 30, 2023

All applicants will be notified about their application after July 31, 2023

Apply here