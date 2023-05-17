Truthware Solutions, a telecommunications access enabler has initiated an innovative means of making healthcare accessible to millions of Nigerians by fostering integration between AXA Mansard and Airtel Nigeria, to launch an embedded health insurance product.

In his welcome address at the product launch, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja stated that “In line with Airtel’s core value, which is to deliver solutions that enrich the lives of our customers, we are pleased to partner with AXA Mansard Health, to launch a cutting-edge health bundle that will add value to our customers.

This partnership aims to provide easy and pocket-friendly health insurance access to Airtel users, through mobile data service”.

Also commenting on the launch, Tope Adeniyi, managing director and CEO of AXA Mansard stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with Airtel to make health insurance accessible through mobile services, and we believe that this is currently one of the most innovative and relevant solutions that will empower more Nigerians to conveniently access best-in-class health insurance value offerings”.

Embedded health insurance is an emerging trend in the insurance industry, offering customers the convenience of purchasing insurance coverage directly through the products they are already using.

Using APIs developed by Truthware, the cross-industry integration will enable millions of customers across Nigeria access healthcare services at affordable prices, easy registration and a minimum barrier to entry.

“Embedded health insurance is the future of insurance, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting trend,” said Deji Macaulay, CEO of Truthware.

“Truthware is committed to digital transformation across Africa and the integration of these two industry leaders has birthed a solution to a perennial problem of healthcare access and affordability in Nigeria.” he added.

The Airtel AXA Mansard health bundle gives Airtel customers the opportunity to access low-cost healthcare consultation and treatment of primary care issues. The bundle plan is said to provide three forms of healthcare services, including telemedicine, pharmacy and hospitalisation reimbursement.

Macaulay added that customers will be able to engage hundreds of doctors using the latest AI and ChatBot technology provided by AXA and enjoy the convenience of home consultation, access to severa local pharmacies (free of charge) via their website : https://www.truthware.org and cash reimbursements in case of hospital visits.

Speakimg at the launch, Alfred Egbai, group head, Emerging Markets and Digital Partnerships at AXA stated, “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and support.

Our embedded insurance product is just one example of how we are leveraging technology to create more value for our customers to help them achieve their goals.”

To affirm its commitment to improve business solutions in Nigeria’s MSME ecosystem, Truthware’s CTO, Mr Samuel Ishie stated that “Our API hub provides a layer of seamless connectivity towards mobile networks and we are happy to have delivered the middleware democratising healthcare protection via the mobile telecoms networks. Our platform is built to be flexible, robust and scalable to manage millions of transactions.”

Airtel’s Head of Digital and Carrier Services, Guruman Iwundu concluded the product presentation by saying, “the Airtel AXA-Mansard health bundle is a game-changer in the Nigerian healthcare system.

Airtel is committed to delivering solutions that enrich the lives of its customers, and this health bundle is one of such solutions. We urge all Airtel customers to take advantage of this innovative service and protect themselves and their loved ones.”.

He added that Airtel customers can subscribe to the service via *141*44#.

Truthware which serves as a gateway for industries to access telecommunications services has carried out this activity for companies across industries for over 10 years.