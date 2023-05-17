Article Summary

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) also enjoined governors yet to embrace and support the free trade zone scheme to do so to attract investments into their states to generate employment opportunities.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulator Commission (ICRC) has called on state governors to set up Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework to boost infrastructure development in their states.

The Director-General of ICRC, Mr. Joe Ohiani stated this at the ongoing induction programme for newly elected and returning governors organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja.

Need to embrace PPP

Ohiani counseled governors to embrace PPP as an alternative vehicle to deliver services to the electorates and also to bridge infrastructural gaps in their states.

“Presently, only 25 states of the federation had approved the legal framework for PPP in their states.

“PPP was not only imperative to close infrastructure gaps but also important for job creation and to boost economic growth both at the state and federal level.

“PPP is a win-win for all the parties. A win for the government in the provision of the projects and facilities, a win for the investor who has invested in the project, and a win for his citizen who will use the project.

“At the federal government, we are happy to say that under this administration between 2015 to the current period, about 75 projects have been consummated under President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria.

“The net worth is 2.1 trillion Naira investments. That goes to show that PPP is an alternative source of investment in the federal government and sub-national government.

“They don’t need to have a deep pocket in the face of dwelling revenue as regards providing all the facilities that are required.

“On that note, we encourage PPP as a vehicle for delivery of service for our people,” he advised.

Ohiani said that as a governor coming into office with four years within which to deliver on his mandates, the adoption of PPP would be of great benefit to achieve that.

Section 11 of the ICRC Act

He noted that by Section 11 of the ICRC Act, once a governor structure a PPP project in line with applicable law, no successive government would terminate such PPP arrangements without following due process.

Ohiani explained that all that was needed to be done was to identify priority infrastructural projects that could be done within four years, conduct a feasibility study and invest in well-structured PPP projects.

Free trade zone

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba enjoined governors yet to embrace and support the free trade zone scheme to do so to attract investments into their states to generate employment opportunities.

“Only 22 states in Nigeria subscribe to the free trade zone scheme. We need to do everything and act fast as if it is an emergency to create jobs for our youth.

“I am also using this opportunity to ask those states that have not keyed into this scheme to please sign the approval. It is a very good way to attract investment into your state. It took Ekiti State just four weeks to get Mr. President’s assent.

“It is very interesting to know that of the 46 free trade zones Lagos has 18, they understand the concept very well. No wonder so many investors are going there.

“You can develop your free zones just as it is done in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire. You can develop small free trade zone that can attract investors into your state,” he said.