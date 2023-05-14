The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has raised alarm over an impending thunderstorm and heavy rainfall expected in at least 12 northern states of the federation in the next few hours.

A statement by General Manager, of Public Affairs, NiMet, Mr. Ibrahim Muntari said that thunderstorm cells are currently observed over some northern parts of the country.

The statement listed the northern states as Borno, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, and Kano. It also mentioned Plateau, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina states, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as the areas where heavy rainfall is expected in the next few hours.

Muntari stated that in areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains, and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects, and weak buildings may be felled.

He, however, advised the public to be cautious and stay indoors, especially during heavy rainfall, to avoid being struck by lightning.

NiMet further advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from the agency for effective planning in their operations.

It declared that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods; hence, the public was advised to take necessary caution.

The statement added: “Disaster risk managers, agencies, and individuals should be proactive to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“The Central Forecast Office (CFO) in NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary.”