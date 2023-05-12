Article Summary

The Nigerian Exchange ended the week bullish as investors shook off yesterday’s dip.

The All Share Index (ASI) rallied by 53.38 basis points to close the week at 52,214.62 points as market capitalization gained N26 billion to close at N28.402 trillion.

MRS Plc (+9.93%) was the top gainer as FIDELITYBK had the highest trading volume.

The Nigerian equities market rebounded in Friday’s trading session to end the week at a high (recovering from the losses recorded yesterday).

The All Share Index (ASI) gained +0.10% to close the week at 52,214.62 index points as against 52,162.24 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities equally appreciated by +0.10% or +N29 billion to close the week at N28.431 trillion as against the previous trading session where it closed at N28.402 trillion.

MRS Plc was the top performing equity as it gained +9.93% in value to close at N33.75 with a market valuation of N11.57 billion.

FIDELITY BANK Plc topped the volume and value charts as 942.7million units of its shares valued at N5.52billion was traded to end the week.

Overall, the NGX had a positive trading week as investors were bullish despite some midweek bearish moments.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,214.62 points

Previous ASI: 52,161.24 points

% Day Change: +0.10%

% YTD: +1.88%

Market Cap: N28.431 trillion

Volume Traded: 1.42 billion

Value: N10.98 billion

Deals: 5,527

NGX TOP GAINERS

MRS gained +9.93% to close at N33.75 per share

ACADEMY gained +9.87% to close at N1.67 per share

IKEJAHOTEL gained +9.86% to close at N1.56 per share

TRANSCORP gained +9.75% to close at N2.59 per share

ARDOVA gained +9.09% to close at N26.40 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CILEASING was down by -9.86% to close at N3.20 per share

PRESTIGE was down by -9.76% to close at N0.37 per share

ROYALEX was down by -6.90% to close at N0.54 per share

COURTVILLE was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share

LIVESTOCK was down by -6.42% to close at N1.02 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

FIDELITYBK 942,768,057

ACCESSCORP 170,030,971

FBNH 81,120,755

TOP 3 BY VALUE

FIDELITYBK N5,520,075,711

ACCESSCORP N1,693,211,461

FBNH N973,359,597