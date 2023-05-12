Article Summary
- The Nigerian Exchange ended the week bullish as investors shook off yesterday’s dip.
- The All Share Index (ASI) rallied by 53.38 basis points to close the week at 52,214.62 points as market capitalization gained N26 billion to close at N28.402 trillion.
- MRS Plc (+9.93%) was the top gainer as FIDELITYBK had the highest trading volume.
The Nigerian equities market rebounded in Friday’s trading session to end the week at a high (recovering from the losses recorded yesterday).
The All Share Index (ASI) gained +0.10% to close the week at 52,214.62 index points as against 52,162.24 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities equally appreciated by +0.10% or +N29 billion to close the week at N28.431 trillion as against the previous trading session where it closed at N28.402 trillion.
MRS Plc was the top performing equity as it gained +9.93% in value to close at N33.75 with a market valuation of N11.57 billion.
FIDELITY BANK Plc topped the volume and value charts as 942.7million units of its shares valued at N5.52billion was traded to end the week.
Overall, the NGX had a positive trading week as investors were bullish despite some midweek bearish moments.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,214.62 points
- Previous ASI: 52,161.24 points
- % Day Change: +0.10%
- % YTD: +1.88%
- Market Cap: N28.431 trillion
- Volume Traded: 1.42 billion
- Value: N10.98 billion
- Deals: 5,527
NGX TOP GAINERS
- MRS gained +9.93% to close at N33.75 per share
- ACADEMY gained +9.87% to close at N1.67 per share
- IKEJAHOTEL gained +9.86% to close at N1.56 per share
- TRANSCORP gained +9.75% to close at N2.59 per share
- ARDOVA gained +9.09% to close at N26.40 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CILEASING was down by -9.86% to close at N3.20 per share
- PRESTIGE was down by -9.76% to close at N0.37 per share
- ROYALEX was down by -6.90% to close at N0.54 per share
- COURTVILLE was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share
- LIVESTOCK was down by -6.42% to close at N1.02 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- FIDELITYBK 942,768,057
- ACCESSCORP 170,030,971
- FBNH 81,120,755
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- FIDELITYBK N5,520,075,711
- ACCESSCORP N1,693,211,461
- FBNH N973,359,597
