Tinubu’s visit to Europe provides him with the opportunity to fine-tune the transition plans and programmes as well as his policy options with some key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

The president-elect will also engage with investors and other key allies with the aim of marketing investment opportunities in the country.

The statement noted that the visit by the president-elect is reflective of his commitment to his earlier promise to hit the ground running.

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, travelled out of Nigeria to Europe on a working visit ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu, who just came back barely 2 weeks ago from his one-month trip to France and Saudi Arabia, will use the opportunity of this current trip to fine-tune the transition plans and programmes as well as his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, where he noted that the president-elect will engage with investors and other key allies with the aim of marketing investment opportunities in the country.

Engage investors and key allies

Rahman in the statement said, ‘’ President-elect departs Nigeria Wednesday afternoon for Europe on working visit President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon left Nigeria for Europe on a working visit. He will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

”During the visit, the President-elect will engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

”Already, meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy have been lined up.

‘’Asíwájú Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

”Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population.’’

Committed to earlier promise

Rahman added that the visit was reflective of Tinubu’s commitment to an earlier promise as he had already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.

He said, ‘’ The President-elect has hitherto promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.

‘’Before he left the country, Asíwájú Tinubu met with the House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who were presented to him by the Joint Task Team of the House. He is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards his official swearing-in as the 16th President of the country on May 29, 2023.’’