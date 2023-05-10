Article Summary

Fewchore Finance Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial services providers, celebrated its fifth anniversary in grand style at the Civic Center in Lagos State on May 1, 2023.

The event, attended by key dignitaries from various industries and the political sphere, was graced by the Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Kabir Bayero, who welcomed guests and commended the company for its achievements in the past five years.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Oba of Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, and Abisogun II were special guests. They congratulated Fewchore Finance Company Limited on its accomplishments and prayed for continued success.

The Managing Director, Mr Adesunkanmi Balogun, gave the keynote speech, highlighting the company’s growth and commitment to offering innovative products and services. He reiterated the Chairman’s message and emphasized the company’s dedication to its client’s success.

The event featured a documentary showcasing Fewchore’s journey through the past five years and its vision for the future. Another highlight was the unveiling of the new Fewchore service,

“The Fewchore Mobile” App, presented by the Head of Business Support, Mr Victor Dudu. The app’s features left guests thrilled and anticipating its launch.

Guests were treated to amazing entertainment and exotic delicacies, leaving them satisfied. The Executive Director, Mr Oluwafemi Badewole, closed the event by thanking guests for their presence and reminding them that Fewchore Finance Company Limited is always ready to serve as a one-stop destination for all their financial needs.

Fewchore Finance Company Limited is an avant-garde financial services company that provides clients with consumer and business loans, local and international trade financing, and other first-rate financial services.

With branches in Abuja and Lagos(Yaba), the company has created a unique opportunity to be the provider of choice wherever sustainable financial solutions are required.