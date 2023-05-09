Article Summary

The NGX experienced a positive trading day on Tuesday as the bourse added 25.89 basis points to rise +0.05% as investors’ optimism continued.

The All-Share Index closed at 52,605.41 points as market capitalization closed at N28.643 trillion.

Conoil (+10%) led 32 gainers as Unity Bank (-9.26%) was the biggest loser amongst 19 equities that closed the day negative while Transcorp ended days of bearish run to close positive (+9.50%).

Trading activities at the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on a positive note as Conoil Plc (+10%) led the gainers. Shares of Transcorp Plc which have been on a bearish run finally had a bullish day for the first time since 27th April 2023 as it closed positive (+9.50%) today.

The All-Share Index appreciated by +0.05% to close the day at 52,605.41 index points after recording 52,579.52 points in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities equally appreciated by +0.05% or N14 billion to finish at N28.643 trillion compared to the previous trading session where it closed at N28.629 trillion.

ACCESSCORP, UBA, FBNH were among top traded stocks by volume as 5,684 deals worth N7.13 billion were traded on the floor of the exchange.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,605.41 points

Previous ASI: 52,579.52 points

% Day Change: +0.05%

% YTD: +2.64%

Market Cap: N28.643 trillion

Volume Traded: 640.97 million

Value: N7.13 billion

Deals: 5,684

NGX Top Gainers

CONOIL gained +10.00% to close at N48.40 per share

MULTIVERSE gained +9.97% to close at N3.75 per share

JOHNHOLT gained +9.77% to close at N1.91 per share

CWG gained +9.66% to close at N1.59 per share

TRANSCORP gained +9.50% to close at N1.96 per share

NGX Top Losers

UNITYBNK was down by -9.26% to close at N0.49 per share

JAPAULGOLD was down by -8.82% to close at N0.31 per share

CUTIX was down by -8.80% to close at N2.28 per share

NB was down by -8.29% to close at N32.10 per share

ACADEMY was down by -5.71% to close at N1.65 per share

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP 129,728,513

UBA 91,113,098

FBNH 80,973,345

Top 3 by Value

ACCESSCORP N1,481,779,324

ZENITH N1,045,478,158

FBNH N969,537,779