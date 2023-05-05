Article summary

UAC Foods Limited, a leading Nigerian food and beverage company, has appointed Oluyemi Oloyede as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment took effect from March 2023.

Oloyede, a seasoned people and business expert with over 16 years of experience leading multi-national teams, has a track record of delivering excellent results in companies such as Procter & Gamble, Kellogg, and Kerry Group, where he served as General Manager, West Africa.

At Kerry Group, he led a team of colleagues in commercial, finance, research, development and applications, supply chain, and operations to support Kerry’s customers in West Africa.

More on Oluyemi Oloyede’s track record and experience

Oloyede holds a First Class Honours degree in Mathematics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Nigeria, and an MBA from the same institution.

He started his career at Procter & Gamble West Africa as Key Accounts Manager, where he covered territories across Nigeria, including Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria, Jos, Port Harcourt, and Lagos. He later became the National Sales Operations Manager covering all of Procter & Gamble’s sub-distributors in Nigeria, and then as Regional Sales Manager responsible for Lagos, Ogun, Edo, and Delta States.

He also worked at L’Oréal Central West Africa as National Sales Manager for Nigeria and Ghana before moving on to lead Kellogg’s business in West Africa, during which the $450M joint venture between Tolaram Group and Kellogg was consummated. After the transition to the joint venture operation, he joined Kerry Group, where he served as General Manager, of West Africa.

On joining UAC Foods as CEO

Speaking on his appointment, Oloyede stated that he was excited to be joining UAC Foods and looked forward to working with the team to achieve the company’s growth objectives. He noted that his leadership style values growth mindset, grit, diligence, and integrity.

“I am excited to announce that I am starting a new journey as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UAC Foods Limited. It is a beautiful new journey ahead! Starting from where I started and I am here, I am deeply grateful to the Almighty God, the Supreme Being and everyone who has contributed to my journey! Looking forward to sharing love and laughter with my new family at UAC of Nigeria Plc.”

When not working, Oloyede enjoys spending time in nature, watching documentaries, or reading a book. With his wealth of experience and leadership skills, UAC Foods is confident that Oloyede will drive the company toward achieving its growth objectives.