If you’re a young or aspiring physician interested in promoting your professional and personal growth, then this programme is for you.

The Physicians Mentoring Programme is organised by Dr Abayomi Ajayi, MD/CEO of Nordica Fertility Centre, in partnership with Nordica Foundation.

The goal of the mentorship program is to support young physicians in the formative years of their careers and provide a forum for experienced doctors and other professionals to share knowledge and give back to the community at large.

Through this program, you will learn how to build professional networks, build entrepreneurial and leadership skills, discuss theoretical and practical issues with experts and so much more.

The mentorship programme is expected to kick off within the next few months. The mentor team consists of seasoned professionals and captains of industries including Prof. Ebun Adejuyigbe, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, Prof Deji Adekunle (SAN), and Dr.(Mrs). Funmi Babington Ashaye, Mr Funmi Onabolu, Professor Sade Ogunsola, Pharm.Adekunle Michael Oyegade, Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola, Engr. Nnamdi Agbim, Dr Olakunle Onakoya, Prof. Afolabi Lesi, Mrs. Ife Fashola, Pharm. Ade Popoola and Dr Abayomi Ajayi.

Eligibility

Only young medical professionals or aspiring medical leaders with less than 5 years of post-qualification or industry-specific entrepreneurship experience will be considered.

How Will The Mentees Be Selected?

Nordica Foundation, together with members of the Mentoring Team, will shortlist the applicants, based on pre-defined criteria. All shortlisted candidates will be invited for a virtual interview and the final decisions will be taken on the basis of the interviews.

The matching between mentor and mentee will follow after the final selection of mentees.

How To Apply

Please apply online via www.abayomiajayi.com.ng/mentoring.

For more information about the mentoring programme, call +234 8077606677/ +234 8077611660 or send a mail to mentoring@abayomiajayi.com.ng