Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 0.20 per cent in Monday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positive.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N58 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with 30 gainers relative to 23 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.20% to close at 52,296.48 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N58 billion to close at N28,475 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.35%. The stock market has advanced by 700.82 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL led 30 gainers, and 23 losers topped by GEREGU at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,296.48 points

Previous ASI: 52,403.51 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.20%

Y-T-D: 1.35%

Market Cap: N28,475 trillion

Volume: 550.2 million

Value: N5.15 billion

Deals: 6,250

NGX Top ASI gainers

CONOIL up + 10.00% to close at N44.00

UBN up + 10.00% to close at N7.70

MULTIVERSE up + 9.71% to close at N3.05

NAHCO up + 9.62% to close at N13.10

NB up + 9.38% to close at N35.00

NGX Top ASI losers

GEREGU down – 10.00% to close at N290.70

TRANSCORP down – 9.96% to close at N2.53

AFRIPRUD down –40% to close at N5.30

INTBREW down – 8.51% to close at N4.30

IKEJAHOTEL down –6.85% to close at N1.36

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP– 150,071,447

MANSARD – 41,863,387

WAPIC – 29,064,080

Top 3 by Value

ACCESSCORP– N1,569,919,836

GTCO -N341,004,501

MTNN – N881,378,253