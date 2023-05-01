Article Summary

Most study-abroad locations are seeing an increase in the number of international students. Therefore, it is only reasonable for them to look for some of the most affordable countries to study in as more students hunt for opportunities.

While many universities worldwide do not impose tuition fees, it is crucial to remember that they may do so for smaller amounts, known as administrative fees. This is because these fees partly support the administration and supervision of students. Such fees, for instance, are typically no higher than €250 per semester in Germany.

For certain nationalities and degrees, countries including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland, and Sweden provide free education.

These nations are further divided into two groups based on monthly living expenses for students: average-to-high cost of living (€1,000-€1,900/month) and cheap-to-affordable cost of living (€400-€999/month).

Taking into account the minimal average cost of living. Albania, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Spain, and Sweden are among the nations with low to moderate costs of living.

On the other hand, Andorra, Austria, France, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain are among the nations having average to high costs of living. After graduating, most nations permit students to remain in the country for up to a year to look for work.

Are you considering schooling in any of the countries listed above? Here is what it entails: the cost of living, work permit, and post-graduate work visa.

Germany

Germany is a popular study-abroad location for international students because of its top-notch educational system, free education, and employment prospects. Since tuition fees were eliminated in Germany in 2014, students only have to pay an administrative fee of about €250 per semester.

Four hundred forty thousand five hundred sixty-four international students are now enrolled in higher education programs in Germany. International students in Germany can work either 120 full or 240 half days per year during their studies.

In addition, they can petition to stay in the nation for 18 months following graduation to look for employment in their field of study. While the monthly average cost of living is between €1,040 and €1,277, students can easily spend around €934 monthly.

France

The student scene in France is growing, and the country is home to some of the most outstanding universities in the world. France’s low cost of living and low tuition are advantages for international students. France is one of the top study-abroad countries in the world, with about 370,000 international students enrolled in its higher education institutions.

France allows students to work up to 964 hours per year while enrolled in classes, and they are allowed to stay in the country for up to a year following graduation to look for jobs.

Albania

Albania is one of the most beautiful places to study abroad because of its vibrant culture, stunning scenery, and accessible, top-notch education. Beautiful beaches, outstanding architecture, and thriving countryside may all be found in Albania.

In addition, Albania is one of the least expensive countries in Europe, with an average monthly cost of living that falls between €466 and €567 with some careful budgeting and a $220 to $4,000 per year tuition. In Albania, students are permitted to work up to 20 hours per week while they are in school.

Greece

Greece features top-notch academic institutions, free education, and moderate housing costs. In addition, students benefit from a vibrant and varied student life because the area is a significant tourist attraction. As a result, the average monthly cost for an international student is between €761 and €895, less than many other study-abroad locations. During the semester, students are permitted to work 20 hours per week and, during breaks, 40 hours per week.

Iceland

Renowned for its free or low-cost education, Iceland offers various benefits to international students. Iceland has established itself as one of the best study-abroad destinations due to its affordable tuition, wide range of study opportunities, and famous universities.

However, monthly living expenses ranging from €1,369 to €1,976 are expensive. Iceland allows international students to work up to 15 hours per week during the academic year. In addition, international students can request to stay in the nation for an additional six months after graduation to look for work.

Spain

With 208,366 international students enrolled in Spanish higher education institutions, up 36% in the last five years, Spain is among the top study-abroad countries.

Moreover, with an average monthly spending range of €805–€1,098 compared to many English-speaking nations, tuition fees, and living costs are significantly lower. During the academic year, international students in Spain are permitted to work 20 hours per week, and during the semester breaks, they can work full-time. To hunt for a job after graduating, students can stay in the nation for up to 12 months.

Belgium

Belgium is known for its extensive history, vibrant culture, and top-notch education, among other things. International students who enjoy chocolate, waffles, and top-notch educational possibilities will find it a perfect option due to its relatively inexpensive tuition.

In Belgium, international students can apply for a one-year post-graduation residency visa that will allow them to work up to 20 hours per week and look for a job.

Hungary

Hungary is known for its unusual food as well as its vibrant culture. The creator of the Rubik’s Cube, Erno Rubik, also resides there. Hungary is a favourite among international students due to its high academic standards and affordable tuition.

A significant benefit is the reasonable living costs ranging from €612 to €742 per month. While enrolled in classes, international students may work up to 24 hours per week. Graduates abroad can apply to stay in Hungary for up to 9 months to look for work after graduation.

Netherlands

The Netherlands boasts a distinctive lifestyle with typical costs for students ranging from €1,165 to €1,646/month, including rent and a practical teaching approach recognized as participatory and student-centred. 40% of first-year students in the Netherlands are foreigners, according to recent figures.

The Netherlands allows international students to work up to 16 hours per week and full-time during the summer. Additionally, after graduating, students can remain in the nation for up to a year to look for employment.

Andorra

Andorra is an excellent place to study abroad, in addition to being a fantastic tourism destination. Their tuition is 750 euros per year. Students would truly find a unique student experience here because of the amazing natural beauty, excellent higher education, and environment focused on the students’ needs.

Living expenses begin from €1,011 to €1,270. But how you live and how much money you spend greatly influence this. International students in this country can take up a part-time job.

Norway

Norway is renowned for its world-class universities, strong reputation in research and free tuition. In addition, the cost of living in Norway is between €1,211 and €1,578 per month, which is a reasonable amount to pay for the country’s high educational standards, tolerant culture, and secure environment.

In Norway, international students are permitted to work up to 20 hours a week while attending classes. Additionally, they are allowed to remain in the nation for up to a year after graduation to look for work.

Switzerland

Last but not least, Switzerland, renowned for its extensive selection of study programs, high standards of teaching, and world-class universities, is among the most significant nations for pursuing an education.

Living expenses might range from €1,872 to €2,416 per month, depending greatly on the lifestyle and financial habits of the student. In Switzerland, international students are permitted to work up to 15 hours per week during the academic year and full-time during the summer.

After graduation, they can petition to stay in the nation for six months to look for work.