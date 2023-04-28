Flutterwave CEO and Co-founder, Olugbenga Agboola OON, has been announced alongside Fola Laoye as directors of one of Nigeria’s most sought-after healthcare service providers and leading private tertiary care, Lagoon Hospital.

Following a pool of investments from diverse indigenous and foreign investors, Lagoon Hospital was fully acquired by Iwosan Investments Limited in 2021 from Hygeia Group. Making the announcement via its official Twitter page, the hospital disclosed its delight in having Mr Agboola onboard as a director.

The tech entrepreneur and others were received by the Managing Director of Iwosan Hospitals Victoria Island, Dr Ayobami Kuyoro and Dr Idowu Adebiyi, Group Head of Operations at Iwosan Investments.

The occasion also coincides with the launching of the multi-specialist facility and a cardiology and cardiac health management centre in Lagos.

In the statement on its official Twitter page, Lagoon Hospital explained that the facility was designed for people seeking high-quality, cutting-edge medical care from “renowned clinical and surgical super-specialists.”

According to the statement, the facility will provide Nigerians and the international community faster access to interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and laparoscopic services with optimal outcomes.

“Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Victoria Island is carefully modelled for individuals who seek wholesome and advanced medical care delivered by renowned Clinical and Surgical Super-Specialists,” it said.

The hospital added, “The facility will provide both Nigerians and the International community with quicker access to Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology and Laparoscopic services with optimal outcomes.”

The announcement of the kick-off of the centre came amid the need for improved specialist services in L the Nigerian health sector.