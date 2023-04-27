Article Summary

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that crude oil theft, production decline, and debts are posing a threat to Nigeria’s strained finances.

Nigeria has been struggling with declining oil production since 2022, resulting in decreasing revenues and increased debt burden.

The UN report calls for a global debt architecture that provides timely and orderly debt crisis resolution, open data standards for debt management, and debt sustainability assessments that incorporate development and climate financing needs.

The United Nations has said that crude oil theft, production decline, and debts are a threat to Nigeria.

This is according to the April 2023 Trade and Development Report Update released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to the report, Nigeria faces a threat with the rise of these factors mentioned. A part of the report stated:

“Continuing decline of oil production, accompanied by large-scale oil theft, poses a main threat to strained finances in Africa’s most populous nation.”

Nigeria’s declining oil production

Since 2022, Nigeria has been struggling with a decline in oil production which has resulted in declining revenues, and this has increased the country’s debt burden.

The UN went further to address the debt crisis in developing countries which is affecting in-country revenues, especially with increased interest rates.

According to the UN, there must be a required process of reform of global economic governance.

So, the report highlighted the need for an international debt architecture to provide timely and orderly debt crisis resolution and improve debt transparency.

To achieve this, the UN advocates for the following objectives:

Debt Framework

Providing a framework for addressing debt crises that is fair to both debtor countries and creditors, and that considers the broader development needs of the former.

This can be accomplished through the establishment of a sovereign debt workout mechanism which would engage with all relevant creditors and debtor interests, would provide an effective, efficient and equitable mechanism for debt restructuring as well as support for sound sovereign debt markets.

Open Data

ensuring that debtor countries and creditors have the necessary tools and resources to manage debt effectively, including the use of open data standards and public exchange of information.

This can be accomplished through the establishment of a public debt registry for developing countries.

The registry would allow the digitalization and reconciliation of debtor and creditor debt data, ensuring debt transparency, strengthening debt management and facilitating debt restructurings.

Development Plan

Designing debt sustainability assessments that incorporate development and climate financing needs.

These assessments should be the basis for a multilateral debt relief initiative aligned with delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals and tackling climate change.

Developing countries who are entangled in the development-climate double bind, do not have the financial means to cover existing loss and damage from climate shocks on their own, never mind meeting adaptation or mitigation costs.