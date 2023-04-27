Article Summary

Key market indices were up by 0.26 per cent in Thursday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positive.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N75 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with 26 gainers relative to 18 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.26% to close at 52,235.88 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N75 billion to close at N28,442 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.24%. The stock market has advanced by 640.33 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as HONYFLOUR led 26 gainers, and 18 losers topped by NB at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,235.88 points

Previous ASI: 52,097.62 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.26%

Y-T-D: 1.24%

Market Cap: N28,442 trillion

Volume: 2.33 million

Value: N17.6 billion

Deals: 6,958

NGX Top ASI gainers

HONYFLOUR up + 10.00% to close at N3.08

CADBURY up + 9.82% to close at N12.30

NEIMETH up + 9.52% to close at N1.38

FIDSON up + 9.29% to close at N9.29

CWG up + 9.09% to close at N0.96

NGX Top ASI losers

NB down – 10.00% to close at N32.85

INTENEGINS down – 9.49% to close at N1.24

REDSTAREX down –93% to close at N2.55

BERGER down – 7.19% to close at N7.10

LASACO down – 5.04% to close at N1.13

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP– 1,231,905,952

TRANSCORP – 873,594,710

JAPAULGOLD- 45,393,952

Top 3 by Value

TRANSCORP– N2,750,196,073

ACCESSCORP -N12,510,837,727

GTCO– N375,535,908