The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about a killer cough syrup, NATURCOLD.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who stated that the cough syrup already caused the death of six children in Cameroon.

Adeyeye said that the cough syrup was not in NAFDAC’s database, and advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain.

Fake drugs smuggled into Nigeria through neighbouring countries

The NAFDAC boss called on importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the substandard syrup.

She said, “All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“NAFDAC implores members of the public to desist from buying medicinal products from unauthorised sources such as roadside vendors and street hawkers.’’

Adeyeye added that fake drugs were mostly smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries and distributed through inappropriate channels.

She enjoined anyone in possession of NATURCOLD to discontinue its sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

She said, “If you know anyone who have used these product, or suffered any adverse reaction after use, such person is advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.’’

6 deaths recorded

Adeyeye also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of sale and use of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.

She explained that Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health already issued an alert regarding the suspected substandard cough syrup.

She added that the death of the six victims of the cough syrup was recorded at a health facility in the district of Fundong, North-West region of Cameroon.

She quoted the delegate for Public Health in the region as saying that children who took the syrup showed a decrease in kidney function.

The syrup was not authorised for marketing in Cameroon and was bought from unauthorised sources, the delegate also said.

Adeyeye encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse side effects of medicinal products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through e-reporting.

NAFDAC’s e-reporting platforms include: www.nafdac.gov.ng and pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng

What you should know

In a similar circumstance, NAFDAC had in October 2022 warned Nigerians against the use of four substandard cough syrups.

The products were listed as “Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup”.

NAFDAC had said all batches of the syrups should be considered unsafe, adding that the products are not registered by agency and should, therefore, not be in circulation.NAFDAC raises alarm over killer cough syrup

