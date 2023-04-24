Key highlights

The Jamlab Accelerator Programme (JAP) in sub-Saharan Africa is a six-month program for journalism and media innovators.

The program is for those working on something that could reshape media or journalism in Africa, as well as those with skills that can be applied to create great new media.

The selected ones will receive coaching, mentoring, and a three-month Media Entrepreneurship course offered by Wits Centre for Journalism, and others

The deadline is Friday, the 19th of May 2023.

The Jamlab Accelerator Programme (JAP) is a six-month program for journalists and media innovators in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The program provides journalists and media innovators with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to accelerate their initiative by providing them with the tools, facilities, contacts, and support needed to turn ideas and ambitions into commercially viable ventures or products.

The program is designed for those who are working on a project with the potential to reshape media or journalism in Africa, as well as those who have skills that can be applied to the creation of new media.

In its previous accelerator program, twenty-nine (29) teams took part in six iterations, with six of them succeeding in securing additional investment immediately after the program. The program will run from June to November 2023.

Benefits of the program

The teams selected will receive the following:

Online coaching and mentoring from experienced media, startup, and technology experts and entrepreneurs.

Free slots at the Wits Center for Journalism for a three-month Media Entrepreneurship course.

Access to a development team for technical support.

Opportunities to present an MVP (minimum viable product) to potential investors, funders, and other stakeholders.

Access to a network that includes Programme Alumni but is not restricted to them.

Eligibility criteria

Applicant must be from Africa

Applicants must have a good command of the English language

Must be committed and creative journalists and media makers who are passionate about fixing the gaps in sub-Saharan African media.

Startups that want to create innovative products or services to serve new audiences or bring new conversations or ideas to the public.

Application process

Applicants are to read all the Frequently Asked Questions.

Take a look at previous startups on the accelerator program.

Have a look at what their alumni say about the program.

Complete this short application form to capture details and confirm eligibility and ability to participate.

Applicants will be asked to write a short pitch setting out their idea for a new journalism start-up or describing an existing venture, and ideas for growing and developing it further.

Applicants are to include in this pitch why and how the venture is innovating in the space

They will also be asked to provide short resumes of the key team members including a line on each person’s role in the venture.

The deadline for applications is midnight (Central African Time), Friday 19 May 2023.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview on 7 June 2023.

More details can be found here