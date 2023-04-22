Article summary

Prospective international students who wish to study in Singapore for a PhD program, but do not have the funds, can apply for the Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA) scholarships awards for the 2024 session.

The 2024 SINGA awards scholarships are co-sponsored by the Agency for Science, Technology & Research, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Management University (SMU), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Courses offered for SINGA Award 2024

Also, if you are interested to find out which professors, and faculty members will be supervising your degree projects in Singapore under SINGA awards then you need to check the AStar research labs and projects list to find the best option for yourself.

Benefits of the award

All international students who are selected for this SINGA award will receive free tuition as well as a stipend of S$2,200-S$2,700 on a monthly basis.

In addition, the cost of S$1500 will be provided for air travel and $1000 will be provided for a one-time settlement allowance which will be disbursed in the scholar’s bank accounts.

The application process for SINGA Awards 2024

The first task would be to find a research project at any of these affiliated Singapore’s AStar research institutes NTU research centers, SCIS research labs, NUS research schools, and SUTD pillars research laboratories.

Once you have been shortlisted for the research project at any of the above-mentioned Singaporean research institutes then the next step is to make a scanned set of these application documents:

The documents needed are original recommendation letters, 2 passports photos, SAT/IELTS/GATE/TOFEL test results, your recent passport photo, a research proposal, bachelor/masters degrees and transcripts and then submit her to make an online application at the SINGA award application portal.

It is important for the scholars to write a good research proposal for the SINGA award scholarship program because all the applications will be closely checked as per the research project proposed.

So it is important for scholars to take their time to write a convincing research proposal to stay ahead of the competition for the Singaporean Scholarship 2024.

Application deadline

Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA) scholarship application deadline for all international students for all research projects and at all research institutes is June 1, 2023.