The JWO grant is set up to help early-career scientists conduct important research that will lead to solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing problems.

A grant of $150,000 will be awarded to the successful applicant to support a research project or programme for up to three years (previously funded research not eligible)

Applicants should apply before 24th April 2023.

The Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer (JWO) Research Grant 2023 application period is now open.

The Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant was established to continue her contributions to and passion for Africa, the environment, and pioneering science.

Eligibility

Here are the eligibility requirements for the applicant:

A scientist in his or her early career

Have a proposal that demonstrates a strong link to biodiversity and conservation

The applicant must already hold a PhD and have no more than seven years of post-degree work and/or research.

Acceptance criteria

Judges will be looking if the research:

Advances the frontiers of knowledge within the chosen field

Facilitates solutions to African challenges: The research should try and solve an African challenge that occurs in more than one geography and is scalable to other areas. The research should include multiple research sites

Demonstrates innovative methodologies and approaches

Exhibits scientific rigour and excellence

Contributes to human capital development (e.g. mentorship, support, and professional development opportunities) for the next generation of researchers.

Incorporates a holistic perspective and involves inter-and multi-disciplinary collaboration with partners (preference intra-African) to leverage time, expertise, skills, materials, and resources and reduce duplication

Articulates the potential to create impact both during and beyond the grant period

Displays knowledge of associated recent or ongoing work on the continent.

Defines a clear plan for disseminating research outcomes both inside and outside the scientific community

Endeavours to open access publications (popular and scientific

Does not present unacceptable ethical or safety risks.

Applicants can apply here before the deadline of 24th April 2023.

About JWO

Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer moved to Africa in 1999 where her philanthropic interests first started with health and education. However, as she began to understand the challenges that Africa and the world faced, the environment took centre stage and became a significant part of her focus and passion.

Sustainable ecology became a central theme in her efforts to understand how a sustainable environment can be created where man and the environment can exist and live for generations.

The JWO Research Grant was established in her honour to honour her contributions to and passion for Africa, the environment, and pioneering science. The grant’s goal is to help early-career scientists conduct important research that will lead to solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing problems.