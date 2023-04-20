Key Highlights

Net Interest Income rose by 19.32% to N359.63 billion from N301.41 billion in 2021

Profit After Tax was down 5% to N152.20 billion compared to N160.22 billion in 2021.

Other Operating Expenses grew by 46.98% to N341.32 billion from N232.21 billion in 2021.

Access Holdings Plc has announced the release of its audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2022.

The Group’s gross earnings was up by 43% to N1.39 trillion from N971.89 billion reported in 2021, driven by strong growth in interest income.

Profit before Ttx dropped by 5% to N167.68 billion as against N176.58 billion posted in 2021.

This is on the back of increasing inflation which the economy continues to struggle. Headline inflation rate rose to 22.04% in March, a 0.13% increase from the 21.91% rate recorded in February, according to the latest report published by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The report said the increase was buoyed by the jump in prices of food, housing, fuel and gas, among others. The figure shows a consistent increase in inflation rate for the last two years.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.13% points higher compared to the rate recorded in March 2022 which was 15.92%.

The Board of Directors proposed final dividend of N1.30k per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. Withholding Tax will be deducted at the time of payment.

Below are more key highlights from Access Holdings’ audited financial statement.

Gross earnings

2022 FY: N1.39 trillion

2021 FY: N971.89 billion

Change: +43%

Net interest income

2022 FY: N359.63 billion

2021 FY: N301.41billion

Change: +19.32%

Other Operating Expenses

2022 FY: N341.32 billion

2021 FY: N232.21 billion

Change: +46.98%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N167.68 billion

2021 FY: N176.58 billion

Change: -5%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N152.20 billion

2021 FY: N160.22 billion

Change: -5%

Bottom line

The slight drop in pre-tax profits was due to the decrease in Net foreign exchange gain and other operating income.