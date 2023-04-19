Starting at ₦177,000, Redmi Note 12 Pro is the latest addition to Redmi Note 12 Series designed to make flagship-level features more accessible, meeting customers rising expectations and improving industry standards.

Xiaomi today announced the release of the new member of Redmi Note 12 Series for Nigeria market: Redmi Note 12 Pro.

108MP pro-grade cameras with film styles for stunning moments

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a pro-grade camera to capture every moment in stunning detail. Its comes with a large sensor size of 1/1.52”-inch Samsung sensor, along with 9-in-1 pixel binning and a dual native ISO and a 2MP depth camera to create a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots.

Redmi Note 12 Pro offers new levels of creativity with filmCamera filters and a ProCut feature. The cameras deliver clear images in all lighting conditions, with a 16MP front camera for sharp and natural-looking selfies.

Vivid audiovisual experiences

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a large 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and lag-free transitions, which delivers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos. It also offers Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology support for first-class visual and audio experiences.

Reliable performance for enhanced entertainment

Coming with storage starting from 6GB+128GB,up to 8GB+256GB, Redmi Note 12 Pro can now be obtained with a more accessible price.

Powered by Snapdragon® 732G and 67W turbo charging, Redmi Note 12 Pro has a large 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbocharging which easily provides long-lasting usage of social media activity, photography, video shooting and more, so users can go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G last month, which makes a trend in Mid-Range Sector. Accompanied by the new member of Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Series is moving in Nigeria market strongly.

Redmi Note 12 Pro is available now at Xiaomi’s exclusive store in Lagos, as well as in all Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek and Raya retail outlets nationwide. Prices for Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at ₦177,000.

Xiaomi’s commitment to the Nigerian market is evident, and the company looks set to cement its position as a major player in the Nigerian tech market, it shows a strong aiming to dominate the Mid-Range Sector.