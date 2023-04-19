Key highlight

President Buhari said that NNPCL has already taken steps to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court that ordered the reinstatement of Ifeanyi Ararume as a Non-Executive Chairman of NNPCL.

Buhari called for calm from all parties involved in the matter saying that due judicial process will be followed.

He noted that though the Office of the AGF is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, his administration respects the rules of law.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has taken steps to appeal the judgement that ordered the reinstatement of Ifeanyi Ararume as the Non-Executive Chairman of the company.

The President made this known on Wednesday in a statement signed by his special adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina.

Recall that an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court had on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Ifeanyi Ararume and slammed a N5 billion fine against President Buhari as damages for the wrongful removal of Ararume.

The statement

He noted that his administration respects the rule of law and the matter will be resolved within the rule of law. The statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“While the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation /Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirms that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the President says. He sues for calm from all sides involved.”

The judgement

Ararume had approached the court seeking for an order setting aside his removal by Buhari via the letter dated January 17, 2022, with reference number SGF.3V111/86.

He also prayed the court be awarded N100 billion in damages.

Delivering Judgment yesterday, Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal high court in Abuja held that Buhari acted ultra vires, wrongful, illegal, null and void in the manner in which Ararume was sacked.

He noted that Ararume was sacked after using his name to register NNPCL and such an act cannot stand in the face of the law.

Consequently, he ordered the NNPCL to immediately reinstate Ararume as non-Executive Chairman of the NNPCL.

He also awarded the sum of 5 billion naira in Ararume’s favour as damages for his wrongful removal and interruption of the term of office as the non-executive chairman of the NNPCL.

Justice Ekwo also nullified all decisions and resolutions of the Board of the NNPCL that were made in the absence of Ararume from 17th January 2022 till date.