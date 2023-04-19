Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 0.07 per cent during Wednesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positively.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N18 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with 25 gainers relative to 8 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.07% to close at 51,178.41 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N27,870 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.80%. The stock market has advanced by 417.25 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as TRANSCORP led 25 gainers, and 8 losers topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,178.41 points

Previous ASI: 51,138.92 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.07%

Y-T-D: 0.80%

Market Cap: N27,870 trillion

Volume: 1.27 million

Value: N3.97 billion

Deals: 3,505

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSCORP up + 9.85% to close at N2.23

INTBREW up + 6.74% to close at N4.75

ACADEMY up + 6.56% to close at N1.30

LIVESTOCK up + 4.26% to close at N0.98

RTBRISCOE up + 4.17% to close at N0.25

NGX Top ASI losers

FTNCOCOA down – 3.85% to close at N0.25

PRESTIGE down – 2.50% to close at N0.39

NB down –50% to close at N36.20

WAPCO down – 1.47% to close at N23.40

AFRIPRUD down – 0.92% to close at N5.40

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 83,722,116

FIDELITYBK – 19,515,214

ZENITHBANK – 16,484,813

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N379,994,564.

ZENITHBANK -N359,074,084

TRANSCORP– N186,700,318