Key Highlights
- Key market indices were up by 0.07 per cent during Wednesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positively.
- The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N18 billion.
- Market breadth closed positive with 25 gainers relative to 8 losers.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.07% to close at 51,178.41 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N27,870 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.80%. The stock market has advanced by 417.25 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed flat as TRANSCORP led 25 gainers, and 8 losers topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 51,178.41 points
- Previous ASI: 51,138.92 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.07%
- Y-T-D: 0.80%
- Market Cap: N27,870 trillion
- Volume: 1.27 million
- Value: N3.97 billion
- Deals: 3,505
NGX Top ASI gainers
- TRANSCORP up + 9.85% to close at N2.23
- INTBREW up + 6.74% to close at N4.75
- ACADEMY up + 6.56% to close at N1.30
- LIVESTOCK up + 4.26% to close at N0.98
- RTBRISCOE up + 4.17% to close at N0.25
NGX Top ASI losers
- FTNCOCOA down – 3.85% to close at N0.25
- PRESTIGE down – 2.50% to close at N0.39
- NB down –50% to close at N36.20
- WAPCO down – 1.47% to close at N23.40
- AFRIPRUD down – 0.92% to close at N5.40
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP – 83,722,116
- FIDELITYBK – 19,515,214
- ZENITHBANK – 16,484,813
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N379,994,564.
- ZENITHBANK -N359,074,084
- TRANSCORP– N186,700,318
