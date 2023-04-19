Key highlights

The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged support for the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in the country.

The SAATM-PIP Cluster 1 Coalition Roadshow, aimed at accelerating the implementation of SAATM, was hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and involved 20 states identified to proceed with the accelerated implementation of SAATM.

AFCAC’s immediate goal is to work with stakeholders in the sector to improve the 5th Freedom Traffic penetration in Africa from the current level of 14.5 per cent to 30 per cent by 2025.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to support every policies and programme that will ensure the full implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made the promise in Abuja during the SAATM-PIP Cluster 1 Coalition Roadshow hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

More details

The minister, who was represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation Dr Emmanuel Meribole, said that the air transport market in Sub-Saharan Africa presented a strong dichotomy in Southern and Eastern Africa. According to him, inasmuch as the African aviation market is growing, only a few major African carriers are dominating international and domestic markets.

He further noted that in Central and Western Africa, the aviation sector is witnessing stagnation, with the vacuum necessitated by the collapse of mostly state-owned airlines and a few privately-owned airlines in the region.

Sirika acknowledged the significant progress and achievements of states and institutions in the region, particularly the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), for its efforts in promoting the implementation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s International Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) for civil aviation safety oversight in the region.

He also pointed out that AFCAC has been the driver and promoter of the Yamoussoukro Declaration (YD) and SAATM on the continent.

About the SAATM-PIP Cluster 1

A statement seen by Nairametrics said that the SAATM-PIP Cluster 1 Coalition Roadshow was the first of its kind in Africa for States identified to proceed with the accelerated implementation of SAATM.

The project was launched on November 14, 2023, by African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) in collaboration with States and partners under the theme: ‘Acceleration of Air Transport Liberalisation in Africa to Improve Continental Connectivity and Integration.’ The aim is to accelerate the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) leading to the full and sustainable implementation of SAATM.

Among the 20 Ready States under SAATM PIP are Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d Ivoire, Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Gabon, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Zambia.

Note that asides from the fact that SAATM-PIP has a cluster of six with diverse mandates, it has further outlined a chain of actions (five in all) to accelerate its full liberalization.

The statement highlighted some of the chains of actions to entail the following:

Appointment of SAATM ambassadors

Alignment of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with YD

A cluster of states to increase 5th Freedom Routes

SAATM PIP implementation roadmap and JPAP.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NCAA DG commended AFCAC for the presentation of the SAATM-PIP Roadmap, which he said was borne out of the desire to address challenges of air travel in the region as well as eliminating to the barest minimum, probable impediments, to the full and sustainable implementation of SAATM.

Nuhu expressed optimism that SAATM would enhance intra-African connections and make the movement of passengers and cargo smooth with minimum transit points at competitive prices.

Nuhu, however, solicited collective resolve not only to implement SAATM but to also make conscious efforts at addressing the issues of non-physical barriers, including the high cost of travel within the region.

AFCAC’s immediate goal

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary General of AFCAC, Ms Adefunke Adeyemi, disclosed that the immediate goal of the commission was to work with all the stakeholders in the sector.

She emphasised that AFRAA also aimed to improve the 5th Freedom Traffic penetration in Africa from the current level of 14.5 per cent to 30 per cent by 2025.

She explained that as more 5th Freedom traffic rights are granted through liberalisation, airlines could manage to connect more city pairs in Africa, which would in turn lead to the full maximisation of the benefits associated with the direct and indirect gains from a competitive environment.

According to her, honouring Nigeria with hosting rights was to engage with Nigerian stakeholders; to see how efforts could be intensified to implement practical strategies and take concrete actions to address the challenges preventing the achievement of the projected growth.

She further said that this would also lead to sharing of ideas to boost the development of air links to and from Nigeria.

“This in is an addition to promoting tourism, trade and investment development, especially through improvements in the regulatory framework, infrastructure investment as well as operational incentives for airlines to create a competitive environment for aviation business to thrive,” she added.

Adeyemi also encouraged all eligible Nigerian airlines to take advantage of SAATM, expand their operations across Africa and invest in infrastructure to ensure safe, secure, efficient, sustainable and competitive operational environments that promote easy connectivity, business growth and job creation across the African continent.