Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 0.02 per cent in Tuesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positive.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N2 billion.

Market breadth closed flat with 21 gainers relative to 21 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.02% to close at 51,138.92 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N2 billion to close at N27,852 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.88%. The stock market has advanced by 456.74 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as TRANSCORP led 21 gainers, and 21 losers topped by VITAFOAM at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,138.92 points

Previous ASI: 51,127.38 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 0.88%

Market Cap: N27,852 trillion

Volume: 1.81 million

Value: N5.02 billion

Deals: 4,669

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSCORP up + 9.73% to close at N2.03

RTBRISCOE up + 9.09% to close at N0.24

INTENEGINS up + 7.50% to close at N1.29

NAHCO up + 5.45% to close at N11.60

AFRIPRUD up + 4.81% to close at N5.45

NGX Top ASI losers

VITAFOAM down – 8.65% to close at N16.90

LINKASSURE down – 8.33% to close at N0.44

CHAMS down –00% to close at N0.23

SOVRENINS down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

COURTVILLE down – 0.42% to close at N0.42

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 814,090,660

LIVINGTRUST – 69,973,909

FIDELITYBK – 15,974,417

Top 3 by Value

TRANSCORP – N1,634,956,083

MTNN -N482,694,320

GTCO – N294,583,241