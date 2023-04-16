Key highlights

The market capitalization of the top five banks in Nigeria, otherwise known as the tier-1 banks or FUGAZ, depreciated by 1.75% to close at N2.52 trillion as of Friday.

Consequently, investors in these banks lost a total of N44.2 billion.

After five trading days of the week, four of the five tier-1 Nigerian banks suffered negative market sentiments, while one remains unchanged.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalization of the top five banks declined to N2.52 trillion after depreciating 1.75% during the week.

A summary of the performance of each bank is captured below.

FBNH PLC

FBNH’s share price depreciated by 5.9% with its market capitalization at N375 billion amid sell-offs and buy-interests at the end of the trading week.

UBA PLC

United Bank for Africa Plc’s share price depreciated by 0.6% as its market capitalization closed the week at N290 billion, losing a total of N1.7 billion week-on-week.

GT Holding Company Plc

GTCO Plc’s share price remains unchanged to close the week at N24.40, with its market capitalization at N718 billion amid sell-offs and buy-interests at the end of the trading week.

Access Holdings Plc

Access Holding Plc’s share price depreciated by 1.1% to close the week at N8.85, and the market capitalization lost N3.5 billion to stand at N314 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc’s share price depreciated by 2.0% with its market capitalization at N784 billion amid sell-offs and buy-interests at the end of the trading week.

What you should know

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed negative week-on-week as ASI depreciated by 0.09% to close at 51,893.94.

The FUGAZ banks make up over 70% of the NSE Banking sector index, hence, strongly influencing the growth or otherwise of the index. However, the NGX banking index appreciated by 0.08% to close at 448.23 points.