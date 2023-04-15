Key highlights

A 21-year-old Airman has been arrested and charged in court by the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was charged with leaking classified documents to an online gaming chat group.

The documents leaked, had details of the Ukraine battlefield assessments.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for the alleged leaking of U.S. classified documents.

He appeared before Judge Paul G. Levenson on Friday for allegedly accessing and disseminating classified national defense information.

Teixeira did not enter a plea yesterday and the court denied him bail and ordered him to remain in custody pending his follow-up hearing slated for Wednesday

The charges

The DOJ in a complaint said in 2021, Teixeira was granted a top-secret security clearance as required by his job.

He then used his access to sensitive information as a computer network specialist to post the classified documents to an online gaming chat group.

The documents leaked, had details of the Ukraine battlefield assessments.

The leak prompted Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III to order a review of intelligence access, accountability, and control procedures of classified documents in a bid to prevent this kind of incident from happening again.

President reacts to arrest

Reacting to the arrest, President Joe Biden in a statement on Friday commented on the swift effort of law enforcement in identifying and arresting Teixeira.

He also directed the military and intelligence agencies to ensure that classified documents are secured.

He said: “While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit the distribution of sensitive information,”

The president also ordered officials to get “to the root of why he had access in the first place.”

Others’ reactions

Republicans commended the arrest however, others accused the Biden administration of having been asleep at the switch on protecting the nation’s secrets.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman representing Georgia’s 14th districts reacted on her Twitter page.

She wrote “While yes, leaking classified documents is serious, many are calling Jake Teixeira a hero for pulling back the flimsy transparent curtain and revealing what we suspected all along.

Criticism about who can be trusted with national intelligence needs to ask themselves that question again.

Who do you trust with critical information that affects the safety of our nation and our very own lives?

Those that know the information yet stay silent and continue to unconstitutionally engage in a war, risking killing us all in WWIII, but do nothing to stop it or correct the wrongs?

Do you truly trust the government that much?

“It’s to keep you safe,” they say.” Rep Majorie wrote.