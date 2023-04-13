Key Highlights

Key market indices were down by 0.02 percent in Thursday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.

The stock market closes bearish as the market capitalization declined to N5 billion.

Market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers relative to 21 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.02% to close at 51,944.58 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N5 billion to close at N28,295 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.67%. The stock market has advanced by 348.92 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as TRANSCORP led 18 gainers, and 21 losers topped by MAYBAKER at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,944.58 points

Previous ASI: 51,953.41 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 0.67%

Market Cap: N28.295 trillion

Volume: 302.9 million

Value: N2.02 billion

Deals: 3,743

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSCORP up + 10.00% to close at N1.54

WAPIC up + 7.69% to close at N0.42

CHAMPION up + 7.64% to close at N4.93

MBENEFIT up + 6.25% to close at N0.34

PRESTIGE up + 5.26% to close at N0.40

NGX Top ASI losers

MAYBAKER down – 10.00% to close at N4.05

IKEJAHOTEL down – 9.24% to close at N1.08

MULTIVERSE down –60% to close at N2.31

ACADEMY down – 6.67% to close at N1.26

NPFMCRFBK down – 6.32% to close at N1.78

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 20,614,314

FIDELITYBK – 39,308,411

UBA- 22,602,935

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK– N521,285,695

FIDELITYBK -N190,355,888

UBA– N162,832,173