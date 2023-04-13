Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading energy solutions provider, is set to participate as a Bronze Sponsor at the upcoming sixth edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2023. The event is scheduled to hold at the State House and International Conference Centre, Abuja from April 16 – 20.

With the theme “Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future”, the NIES is an industry event officially endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to bring together local and international industry experts across the energy value chain, with the aim of facilitating engagements amongst high-level political decision-makers, Governmental officials, industry specialists, other relevant agencies, and the private sector. The event provides a platform for Nigeria and by extension, Africa, to network for strategic partnerships and promoting investment and collaboration within the industry.

The five-day event will also feature Oando executives speaking and showcasing company initiatives at plenary sessions. The CEO Roundtable with the theme, “Building Energy for Tomorrow”, will feature Mr. Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive (GCE), Oando PLC, alongside other industry leaders such as Mr. Mike Sangster, Chairman/MD, TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria; Mr. Richard Laing, Chairman/MD, ExxonMobil Nigeria; Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Ltd; Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria; Mr Rick Kennedy, Chairman, OPTS /Chevron Nigeria; and Mr. Austin Avuru, Vice Chairman, Platform Petroleum Limited. The roundtable session will be moderated by Mrs Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Director, African Energy Chamber.

The CEO Roundtable, slated for April 18, will present key decision makers from top energy companies with the opportunity to proffer solutions to energy poverty across the continent as well as strategic implementation plans to realise these solutions over the next few years. To set the tone, this panel discussion will be preceded by a two-minute fire chat with the GCE, Oando PLC and ministerial remarks by Chief Timipre Sylvia, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Also representing the company, Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, Chief Operating Officer, Oando Energy Resources, will participate in the Business Leaders and Regulatory Dialogue with the theme, “Africa at the Heart of the Global Energy Mix: What’s Ahead in Nigeria?” The dialogue will also feature Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, SNEPCo; Mr. Demola Adeyemi-Bero, Managing Director, First E & P; Mr. Olumide Adeosun, Chairman, MOMAN/CEO, Ardova Plc; Ms. Nkechi Obi, GMD, Techno Oil Limited; Abiodun Afolabi, Executive Director, Strategy, Business and Asset Management, Total Energies E&P Nig as panellists. To be moderated by Olu Philips, Anchor Channels TV and Chairman, NAEC, this dialogue will bring perspectives on the global energy mix and the future of the energy industry to the fore.

Mr. Akinbambo Ibidapo-Obe, GM, Commercial, Oando Energy Resources will participate in the New NNPC Briefing alongside Mr. Ado Oseragbaje, CEO, Heritage Energy; Mr. Elliot Ibie, President, NAPE; Mr Ibrahim Suleiman, TA-PS/ Principal Geologist-Policy, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; and Mrs. Nnoli Akpedeye, Chief Executive Officer, Contego Servo Limited.

The session will be moderated by Abdullateef Amodu, Senior Development Geologist & Subsurface Expert, Chevron Nigeria Limited, and will explore the role of African NOCs in steering exploration and production activities and supporting the local value chain, as IOCs continue in their transition pathways.

The event will be attended by +30 ministers and Government leaders, +300 leading speakers and +2,000 senior delegates including Mele Kolo Kyari, Group CEO, NNPC; Mr. Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General, OPEC; Chief Timipre Sylvia, Minister of State Petroleum Resources; Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, etc.