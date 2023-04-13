Key highlights:

FG gives a 10-year concession to Messrs Alcuff for towage services at Lekki Deep Seaport.

The company handling the Towage service at Apapa Port was not given the contract so as not to overload them with work.

FG adds that Ship berthing and discharge of goods would be made easier through the concession.

The Nigerian Government approved a 10-year concession for the provision of towage services new Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty to Messrs Alcuff.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye after the FEC meeting presided by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday.

The Minister said the concession would make ship berthing at the Lekki port easier.

Towage services

The Minister of State, Ademola Adegoroye, noted that the Lekki Deep Sea Port was recently inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari adding that one of the statutory responsibilities of the Nigerian Ports Authority was the provision of marine services, he added:

“So, because of the new Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty, the need has arisen for a company that can carry out towage services so as to make things a lot easier and more effortless in the ports.

“Ship berthing will be easier; discharge of goods will be a lot easier; of course, there was the argument that why would the company that provides such services at Apapa Port and Lagos TinCan Island Port not do it.

Alcuff

The Minister added that the company operating berthing services at the Apapa Port and Lagos TinCan Island Port would have been overstretched if there were given the contract for the Lekki Deep Seaport, adding

“We think that it will overstretch that company and because it would overstretch them, they will not be able to cope; they may not have the capacity to cope.

“Secondly, we want the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty to be able to perform maximally.

“So, FEC agreed with us and has given a 10-year concession to that company, Messrs Alcuff, to carry out towage services at the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported recently that The Federal Government said that the Lekki multi-purpose seaport is expected to generate more than 170,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians when completed.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Nigeria Lekki Seaport and Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Koko, at the just concluded 34th Enugu International Trade Fair

He said Lekki Deep Seaport was the deepest port in West Africa and would be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy.

“We will continue to collaborate with our partners in the economic development of Nigeria and we consider ECCIMA as a partner in the development of the Country.

“The Nigerian maritime industry is a prime economic driver, bearing in mind that 85% of volumes of economic activities are delivered through the ports worldwide as Maritime transport remains the main gateway to the global marketplace.

“I am highly excited that ECCIMA has continued to provide platforms and opportunities for Entrepreneurs to emerge and thrive.”