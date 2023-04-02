Key highlights

The Nigerian Ports Authority said the Lekki Seaport is expected to generate over 170,000 jobs when completed.

It also disclosed that rail lines from Nigerian ports were being rehabilitated to ensure ease in the logistics chain.

Stakeholders, however, want the Ports Authority to do more to decongest Ports across the country.

The Federal Government has said that the Lekki multi-purpose seaport is expected to generate more than 170,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians when completed.

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Lekki Seaport and Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Koko, disclosed this during their Special Day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, organized by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ECCIMA), on Saturday in Enugu.

He said Lekki Deep Seaport was the deepest port in West Africa and would be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy.

Koko, who was represented by Principal Manager, of Corporate and Strategic Communication, at NPA, Lagos, said Port Authority would strive to be the leading port in Africa, a dream that can be realized through a collective commitment to trade development drivers.

Maritime as an economic driver

Speaking on the importance of the maritime industry to the economy, Koko said:

“We will continue to collaborate with our partners in the economic development of Nigeria and we consider ECCIMA as a partner in the development of the Country.

“The Nigerian maritime industry is a prime economic driver, bearing in mind that 85% volume of economic activities are delivered through the ports worldwide as Maritime transport remains the main gateway to the global marketplace.

“I am highly excited that ECCIMA has continued to provide platforms and opportunities for Entrepreneurs to emerge and thrive.”

The managing director further added that rail lines from the ports were being rehabilitated to ensure ease in the logistics chain.

“At the NPA, the Lilypond Terminal provides exporters the much-needed infrastructure to carry out their transactions at a reduced cost and time, thereby increasing their competitiveness in the international market.

“This is done to encourage the exportation of more locally-made goods, a move to boost non-export in the country, and to ease supply chain constraints for export cargoes.

“We will continually give priority consideration to the exportation of agricultural produce and Solid Mineral Resources which will in turn give exportation a boost in the nation’s economy,” he said.

What you should know

Earlier while commending the NPA for participating in the fair after a few years of absence, the President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Jasper Nduagwuike, said measures should be adopted to decongest Ports across the country.

He stressed that a lot still needed to be done because importers, especially from the Southeast part of the country, were still experiencing undue delay and unwarranted bureaucracy in clearing their goods from Ports like Onne and Port Harcourt.

The Lekki Deep Seaport was commissioned for operations by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 23, 2023.