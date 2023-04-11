Key highlights

The co-founder of Carbon said denying loan apps access to their customers’ contacts and photos will affect the business negatively.

He is also of the view that the policy will favor banks at the expense of fintech that are driving financial inclusion.

He, however, admitted that some of the loan apps have been abusing access to their customers’ data.

Ngozi Dozie, the co-founder of Carbon, one of the licensed digital lenders in Nigeria, has said that the new Google policy banning loan apps from accessing their customers’ contacts and photos will hurt the lenders.

In a blog published Tuesday, he explained that even though the policy was well intended, it could stifle innovation and impede the efforts of fintech at driving financial inclusion. According to him, the policy puts fintech startups at a disadvantage to the benefit of the ‘Big Banks’.

No level playing field

While noting that there is no difference between the lending apps and all other banking apps, Dozie said:

“Why the different treatments? The distinction between lending apps and digital banking apps is disingenuous; a bank, which Carbon is, by default lends. Therefore, all banking apps are by default lending apps, broadly speaking.

“There is a grave danger that what started as a positive action will stifle innovation and hurt the smaller companies that are doing God’s work in financial inclusion. What’s worse is that there is already an uneven playing field between the fintech Davids and the Big Bank Goliaths.”

Abuse of access by loan apps

Dozie, however, admitted that some loan apps have been abusing the access to their customers’ contacts and photos, which necessitated the policy from Google. According to him, before now, Google has been responding to the abuse by progressively restricting access to personal data on the phone – along with Apple.

“Certainly in some emerging markets including Nigeria, I suspect the abuse of this data by many lending apps acted as a main driver. It works like this:

“Customer downloads lending app to borrow money; a precondition for the loan is providing access to their contacts and photos. If the customer defaults on a loan then to shame the customer to repay, the lender sends some or all the contacts of the borrower message.

“Clearly, this practice is abusive and goes against all privacy laws; Google is right to reduce the invasion of privacy. But in implementing this policy with not enough nuance, Google is cutting the legs off from some of the more innovative companies that are doing the Lord’s work, like Carbon,” he said.

Although Dozie issued a caveat that the blog post represents his personal opinion and not the position of Carbon, he said the lending company has no option but to comply with Google’s directive as the platform remains its main source of customer acquisition.

In case you missed it

Google over the weekend introduced a new policy banning loan apps from accessing photos and contacts of users. According to Google, this policy takes effect from May 31, 2023.

This policy is in addition to earlier issued requirements for loan apps in Nigeria, which mandated them to submit an approval document from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The FCCPC said new Google’s policy to ban loan apps from accessing user contacts, and photos is one of the success stories of the Commission’s partnership with Google as it continues to sanitize the digital lending space in Nigeria.