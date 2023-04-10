On March 13th, Euler Finance, a prominent Ethereum-based noncustodial lending protocol, fell victim to a devastating flash loan attack.

The breach led to the loss of millions of dollars worth of various cryptocurrencies, including Dai, USD Coin (USDC), staked Ether (StETH), and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

The attacker executed multiple transactions, making away with a staggering total of nearly $196 million.

Detailed on-chain data revealed the theft included $8.7 million in Dai, $18.5 million in Wrapped Bitcoin, $135.8 million in Staked Ethereum, and $33.8 million in Circle’s USD stablecoin, USDC. Meta Sleuth, a reputable crypto analytic firm, drew parallels between this attack and a deflation attack that occurred only a month prior.

The attacker utilized a multichain bridge to facilitate the transfer of funds from the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) to the Ethereum network. Upon successfully moving the funds, the attacker commenced the flash loan attack.

To further cover their tracks, the stolen funds were deposited into Tornado Cash, a well-known crypto mixer, complicating recovery efforts.

On March 25th, over 51,000 ether, valued at nearly $90 million as of Saturday, was sent back to the Euler deployer contract. On March 27th, the hacker returned the additional $39 million in 3 transactions.

BonqDAO — $120 million



On 2 February, BonqDAO and AllianceBlock, two blockchain-based platforms, suffered a major loss of $120 million due to a vulnerability in the BonqDAO smart contract.

The exploit has forced the suspension of trading and liquidity to prevent the stolen tokens from being converted into other assets.

The Bonq protocol has also since been suspended, and the team is currently working on a solution to enable users to withdraw the remaining collateral.

The BonqDAO exploit occurred when its price oracle was manipulated, resulting in an increase in the WALBT price. This allowed the attacker to mint over 100 million BEUR.

The attacker then manipulated the WALBT price and liquidated multiple troves, enabling them to withdraw 113.8 million WALBT and 98 million BEUR, with a combined value of over $10 million.

The dumping of these illicit gains resulted in a significant drop in the value of both WALBT and BEUR.

The WALBT price dropped by more than 50%, and the BEUR price dropped by 34%. As a result, the total loss for BonqDAO and AllianceBlock was estimated to be $120 million.

CoinDeal — $45 million

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently filed charges against a group of individuals and companies implicated in the CoinDeal investment scheme.

This fraudulent operation reportedly raised over $45 million through the sale of unregistered securities, ultimately defrauding tens of thousands of unsuspecting retail investors.

The individuals charged in the scheme include Neil Chandran, Garry Davidson, Michael Glaspie, Amy Mossel, and Linda Knott, along with two unnamed companies.

The SEC alleges that the defendants falsely promoted CoinDeal, a purported blockchain technology company, as having been sold for trillions of dollars. They claimed that investors would generate substantial returns by investing in the venture.