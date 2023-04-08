Peace Microfinance Bank Ltd. further demonstrates its commitment to empowering women and supporting education in Nigeria.

On March 20, 2023, the bank’s team, led by Managing Director Judith Chinedu Onyishi, conducted a lecture on “The Power of Savings and Investment” for female teachers under the Training, Advocacy, Research, and Mentorship (TARM) project.

The TARM project, supported by Peace Microfinance Bank, the MacArthur Foundation, UNFPA Nigeria, and Step Up Nigeria, and powered by the Illmi Children’s Fund, aims to empower female teachers to guide and motivate adolescent girls to pursue their education.

The project addresses obstacles to girls’ education, such as a lack of parental support, gender-based violence, and a lack of counselling. In addition, the initiative hopes to improve secondary school outcomes for girls in transition, retention, and completion of their studies. Illmi Children’s Fund is a non-profit organisation that aims to bridge the gap between access to funding and basic education in Nigeria.

The foundation creates educational opportunities for underprivileged children through scholarship programmes, learning hubs, advocacy, livelihood support, and psychosocial initiatives.

The foundation has reached over 12,000 children across 19 Nigerian states and has over 2,000 volunteers. Asides from the Managing Director, the Peace Microfinance Bank team present at the programme included Chairman Chief Jideofor Okoye, Vice Chairman Dr. Emilia Onyishi, Director Patrick Irebo, and Head of Financial Control Uchechukwu Nwoko.

The lecture was part of the bank’s initiatives to educate different fields on financial intelligence.

By being a part of this initiative, Peace Microfinance Bank has again proven itself an advocate for financial literacy, women’s empowerment, and education in Nigeria.

Incorporated on May 28, 2008, as a limited liability company and licenced to operate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 9, 2008, Abuja-headquartered Peace Microfinance Bank is one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria.

The bank services both corporate and individual clients and has taken phenomenal strides since the last decade to improve the quality of living of Nigerians and fund corporate organisations’ growth.

