The Nigerian Customs Service has warned Nigerians to ignore the fake recruitment being circulated on social media.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NCS Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, in an interview on Friday.

He blamed the “unscrupulous element “for attempting to defraud Nigerians.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said Nigerians should disregard the recruitment notice circulating online, citing the notice as fake, and that the NCS was not recruiting at the moment.

”The notice is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements and an attempt to defraud Nigerians.

“The recruitment notice with the link https://recruitmentfile.net/nigeria-customs-recruitment/ is fake and should be disregarded.

“There are lots of indices to show that the notice is not from Customs, particularly the domain.

“Our Website is www.customs.gov.ng.We do not use .net, so it is totally fake.

He urged that Customs is currently not recruiting and if it is doing so, it will be on the official website only, urging those behind the act to desist.

