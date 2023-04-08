In a bid to support Go digital drive and encourage customers to save and transact digitally, leading retail bank in Nigeria, Access Bank has announced to reward customers who open their DiamondXtra Digital accounts with cash prizes.

According to the Bank, the campaign is designed to deliver on its promise to continually reward Nigerians for their loyalty and continued savings with the largest financial institution in Nigeria. The campaign will run from April 3 – April 30, 2023.

Speaking to newsmen recently at the bank’s head office, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking said “At Access Bank, we are all about providing customer focused solutions to serve the needs of our customers in real time, encouraging our customers to imbibe the savings culture to be able to achieve their dreams while putting away something for the future. We have also continued to evolve and offer various digital services and propositions that our customers would need and find most useful at this time; hence the DiamondXtra Digital.

The DiamondXtra Digital campaign is designed for new and existing account holders and takes only two minutes to open. Customers are expected to fund the account with a minimum of N2000 or more and perform a minimum of 5 transactions or more using the AccessMore app, the USSD code *901# or their debit cards.

The first 200 customers to open an account will receive N1000 instant cashback in 24 hours and the first 10 customers by the number of their digital transactions will be profiled for N100,000 business grant each and other exciting cash prizes.

The DiamondXtra Digital is one of the innovative solutions to serve the needs of the Nigerian consumers currently and reward loyalty. In this digital era, customers need value added propositions to save them time, cost, guarantee security of transactions as well as empower transact conveniently from anywhere and anytime.

To open the DiamondXtra Digital account in 2 minutes, simply click HERE or dial *901*5#. The more you save, the more you earn points in the DiamondXtra Digital campaign.” Esomeju concluded. T &Cs apply