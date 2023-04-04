Key Highlights

Elon Musk changed Twitter’s logo to a Shiba Inu, causing Dogecoin’s price to increase by over 30% and making it the seventh-most valuable cryptocurrency with a market valuation of over $13.7 billion.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is fighting the propagation of unfounded claims that he is on Interpol’s “red notice” list, which circulated on Twitter in a doctored image. CZ claims the image was altered, and he advises anyone in the cryptocurrency sector to disregard rumors and speculation that are not confirmed.

Twitter and Elon Musk’s legal team threw out a $258 billion lawsuit filed in 2022 accusing the billionaire of manipulating Dogecoin’s price and causing it to increase by over 36,000%. The protocol for Dogecoin was not developed as its creators left the project as it began to establish a sizable community, and Musk capitalized on the hype surrounding the currency on social media.

Occasionally, he tweets about the meme digital token causing volatility each time. The price of dogecoin skyrocketed in 2021 as the evolving digital markets surged, earning popularity on social media and inspiring the creation of additional coins with Shiba Inu dog themes. To his 133.5 million Twitter followers, Musk tweeted a joke about Twitter’s new logo, which features a Shiba Inu.

There were only a few Twitter users who saw the dog, including those who used the website. Some Twitter users saw the dog on the website as well thereby increasing its buying pressure in the bullish crypto market.

Markus and Palmer left the project as it began to take on a life of its own and establish a sizable community, and the protocol was not developed. Musk capitalized on the hype surrounding the currency on social media by tweeting that it was “the people’s crypto.”

The purpose of a red notice is to “identify and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or comparable legal procedure” for all countries in the world.

CZ claims that the picture has been altered. Crypto influencer Cobie tweeted a SHA256 hash with an encrypted message that said, “Interpol Red Notice for CZ,” which sparked rumors that Interpol is searching for CZ.

According to Cobie, the message was only a rumor and an unlikely prediction, and nobody should have been able to see it.

These encrypted schemes are designed to prevent anyone from reading them before the secret is exposed, but you’ve uploaded SHA256 hashes of rumors more than 20 times in the past year without disclosing the secret.

“It’s a rumor and a “forecast.”Inside information can only come from leaks within Interpol, which seems impossible.”CZ advises anyone who is involved in the cryptocurrency sector to disregard rumors and speculation that are not confirmed. “So, you aren’t likely to get rich if you panic sell on FUD or altered photographs. Block the sources of FUD.” He added.