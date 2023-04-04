The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.28% to close at 54,035.39 points. In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N84 billion to close at N29,436 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.72%. The stock market has advanced by 2,439.73 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as SCOA led 14 gainers, and 21 losers topped by MULTIVERSE at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 54,035.39 points
- Previous ASI: 54,190.28 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.28%
- Y-T-D: 4.72%
- Market Cap: N29,436 trillion
- Volume: 296.7 million
- Value: N3.06 billion
- Deals: 4,408
NGX Top ASI gainers
- SCOA up + 10.00% to close at N0.99
- NAHCO up + 9.55% to close at N9.75
- LINKASSURE up + 9.09% to close at N0.48
- SUNUASSUR up + 8.51% to close at N0.51
- WAPIC up + 8.11% to close at N0.40
NGX Top ASI losers
- MULTIVERSE down – 9.88% to close at N2.92
- ETERNA down – 8.94% to close at N5.60
- ABCTRANS down – 8.82% to close at N0.31
- NGXGROUP down – 5.45% to close at N26.00
- AIICO down – 5.00% to close at N0.57
Top 3 by Volume
- FIDELITYBK –46,588,978
- OANDO–33,367,213
- TRANSCORP –30,723,907
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK– N373,782,662
- GTCO-N338,711,708
- SEPLAT– N336,671,120
