The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.28% to close at 54,035.39 points. In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N84 billion to close at N29,436 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.72%. The stock market has advanced by 2,439.73 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as SCOA led 14 gainers, and 21 losers topped by MULTIVERSE at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,035.39 points

Previous ASI: 54,190.28 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.28%

Y-T-D: 4.72%

Market Cap: N29,436 trillion

Volume: 296.7 million

Value: N3.06 billion

Deals: 4,408

NGX Top ASI gainers

SCOA up + 10.00% to close at N0.99

NAHCO up + 9.55% to close at N9.75

LINKASSURE up + 9.09% to close at N0.48

SUNUASSUR up + 8.51% to close at N0.51

WAPIC up + 8.11% to close at N0.40

NGX Top ASI losers

MULTIVERSE down – 9.88% to close at N2.92

ETERNA down – 8.94% to close at N5.60

ABCTRANS down – 8.82% to close at N0.31

NGXGROUP down – 5.45% to close at N26.00

AIICO down – 5.00% to close at N0.57

Top 3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK –46,588,978

OANDO–33,367,213

TRANSCORP –30,723,907

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK– N373,782,662

GTCO-N338,711,708

SEPLAT– N336,671,120