The proposed Marriott Lagos Waterfront Hotel located along Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, has been broken down to ground level. The hotel was being developed by Quantum Properties Limited (Quantum Capital), and branded under the international hotel brand, Marriott.

The proposed hotel development was meant to have an estimated 200 keys. It also occupies a 5,300 sqm waterfront site directly beside The Civic Center and Civic Tower, developed by Quantum Properties Limited as well. The Architect of the hotel, G1 Architecture, is also the Architect for the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja by Sifax Group, which was completed in 2021.

The hotel was going to be an addition to other hotels in the same area such as: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Oriental Hotel, and FourPoints by Sheraton Hotel.

Construction was estimated to be completed in 2018 but it came to a halt in 2015 after reaching the basement level. See the pictures below for how it looked in 2015 compared to now below:

Currently, the basement level works and foundation works have been demolished to ground level. Our team has reached out to Quantum Properties Limited on the reason for the demolition and we will update once there is feedback.

We love your feedback! Let us know what you think about the proposed Marriott Lagos Waterfront Hotel and reach out to us if you have any information by sending an email to insights@estateintel.com.

Subscribe to ei Pro to access affordable real estate data such as; sales rates, yields, supply drivers, and information on key real estate market participants who are active in the market.