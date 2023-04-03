The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.07% to close at 54,190.28 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N23 billion to close at N29,520 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.02%. The stock market has advanced by 2,594.62 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as MANSARD led 18 gainers, and 22 losers topped by SCOA at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,190.28 points

Previous ASI: 54,232.34 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.07%

Y-T-D: 5.02%

Market Cap: N29,520 trillion

Volume: 292.5 million

Value: N2.30 billion

Deals: 4,408

NGX Top ASI gainers

MANSARD up + 10.00% to close at N2.09

LASACO up + 10.00% to close at N1.21

NAHCO up + 9.88% to close at N8.90

IKEJAHOTEL up + 8.20% to close at N1.32

FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

SCOA down – 10.00% to close at N0.90

UACN down – 9.95% to close at N8.60

SUNUASSUR down – 9.62% to close at N0.47

ETERNA down – 9.56% to close at N6.15

ABCTRANS down – 8.11% to close at N0.34

Top 3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK –79,730,125

TRANSCORP–28,777,177

UBA –26,814,711

Top 3 by Value

FIDELITYBK– N426,800,835

GTCO-N265,490,629

UBA– N224,105,616