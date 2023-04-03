A high court in Ifo, Ogun state has granted bail to popular music artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable.

The court granted him bail on Monday following his arraignment at an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court.

Recall that the Zazu crooner was arraigned by the Police on offenses punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017, and upon arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him and was subsequently granted bail.

One of the charges read “That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large on the 28″ day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District, did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose, which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

More details soon…