Key highlights

Applications are open for the Techstars Berlin Accelerator Program 2023 which will be held in Berlin, Germany.

The accelerator program is for three months which involves Techstars contributing $20,000 and receiving 6% equity of the startup

The deadline for applications is 10th May 2023

Berlin, the host country is a city in Germany and has become one of the most inclusive, diverse and fastest-growing early-stage entrepreneurial ecosystems in the world. Berlin welcomes entrepreneurs who want to access capital, talent, and opportunity.

This accelerator program will be for three months and will enable participants to have access to the best mentors and network of corporate partners, investors, and alumni.

Techstars provides funding and fundraising opportunities, workshops and curated resources, as well as countless moments where you can learn from your peers.

Benefits of the accelerator program

Techstars provides its accelerator portfolio companies access to financial, human, and intellectual capital to help them succeed.

Techstars contributes $20,000, which is commonly used as a stipend to support living expenses during the program, and in return receives 6% equity of the company (on a fully diluted basis, issued as common stock) until the company raises a price equity financing of US $250,000 or more (a “Qualified Financing”). However, if a company conducts a Network Launch using distributed ledger technology (i.e. a blockchain initial coin offering, token event, etc.), then Techstars will also receive 6% of the Token Reserve (i.e. the tokens “held back” for the founders and the company at Network Launch).

In addition, upon acceptance into a Techstars mentorship-driven accelerator, each company is offered a $100,000 convertible note as an option.

Lifetime access to Techstars resources

Participation in a 90-day Techstars mentorship-driven accelerator program with personal mentorship and office space;

Lifetime access to the Techstars global network of entrepreneurs, which includes over 10,000 mentors, 10,000 investors, 1,600 alumni companies, and over 200 staff members.

Access to hosting, accounting, and legal support worth more than $400k in cash equivalent, as well as other credits and benefits worth more than $5M

Exposure at Demo Day and other investor connections. In the past, Techstars companies have raised, on average, more than $2 million in outside funding.

Eligibility criteria

Techstars funds all types of startups, in any country working in all verticals, using any type of business model. The focus is on startups rather than small businesses.

You should speak and understand English.

Apply here before the deadline on the 10th of May, 2023.