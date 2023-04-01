Key Highlights

Wema Bank Plc has appointed Moruf Oseni as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2023, succeeding Ademola Adebise.

Oseni, who has over 25 years of experience and has been with Wema Bank since 2012, served as the Deputy Managing Director for the last four years before his appointment as MD/CEO.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also approved the appointments of Wole Akinyele as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director, as the bank continues to position itself as a market leader in Nigeria’s banking industry through technology and innovation.

Wema Bank Plc hereby announces Moruf Oseni as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2023. After serving in an acting capacity since January 1, 2023, Oseni will be succeeding Ademola Adebise, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Oseni’s journey with Wema Bank began in 2012 when he joined as an Executive Director. Before his appointment as MD/CEO, he served as Deputy Managing Director for the last four years, a role where he demonstrated the capacity to lead the bank to even greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse.

With over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management levels, Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm. He had also served as Vice President at Renaissance Capital and was an Associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup Global Markets in London.

Oseni’s credentials speak for themselves, with an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, a Master’s in Finance (MIF) from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School and King’s College, Lagos.

In addition to Oseni’s appointment, the CBN also approved the appointments of Wole Akinleye as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director. Wole Akinleye previously served as the Executive Director in charge of Corporate Banking and the South-West Business, while Tunde Mabawonku served as the Bank’s Chief Finance Officer.

The Board is confident that these new appointments will be crucial to the continued transformation and growth of the Bank as it positions itself as a market leader in Nigeria’s banking industry through technology and innovation.

All appointments are effective from April 1, 2023.

About Wema Bank

Regarded as Nigeria’s most innovative bank and the longest-surviving indigenous Financial Institution in Nigeria, Wema Bank Plc has over the years, diligently offered a range of value-adding banking and financial advisory services to the Nigerian public for 77 years. Incorporated in 1945 as a Private Limited Liability Company under the old name of Agbonmagbe Bank Limited, it commenced banking operations in Nigeria in the same year. Wema Bank subsequently transformed into a Public Limited Liability Company (PLC) in April 1987 and was listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.