In anticipation of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tournament, the world’s leader in digital payments and Worldwide Partner of FIFA Women’s World Cup™, Visa welcomed its cardholders and football loving fans in Nigeria to an exclusive viewing of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy as part of an ongoing FIFA tour.

Hosted in Abuja Nigeria, the trophy viewing experience presented an opportunity for Visa stakeholders to see the trophy up close and personal, further highlighting Visa’s support for the game at all levels, from the just concluded FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in July 2023.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is one of the most exciting events in world football and we are thrilled to be a partner of the tournament” says Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Head of Visa West Africa.

“The trophy represents the pinnacle of women’s football, and we believe that this tour will inspire young girls to dream big and pursue their passion for the beautiful game, provide a platform to showcase the talent of African women in football and encourage the development of the sport. We are passionate about using our platform to make a positive impact on society. We believe that football has the power to drive progress and we are committed to supporting the development of the game in Africa and around the world.”

Visa believes the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is one of the few truly global sporting events with the power to unite not just women, but people from around the world through their common love for football whilst providing a platform for women empowerment and inclusion for all.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia and holds from Thursday, 20th July 2023 to Sunday, 20th August 2023.



Visa’s partnership with FIFA enables Visa to implement its innovative payment technology at tournament venues and deliver exclusive access to experiences. FIFA Women’s Football events can be activated with Visa’s financial institution and merchant clients, creating a powerful opportunity for the partnership to drive business results, achieve maximum exposure and improve brand lift.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.